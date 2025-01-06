Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man…

Mr Kim Whitehurst was last seen heading north on Reynolda Road (near the McDonald’s) in Winston-Salem on Sunday. Mr Whitehurst is a 69-year-old white man standing at 6-foot-2 weighing around 180 pounds. He was wearing a brown jacket, white shirt, black sweatpants, white socks, gray slides and glasses.

Whitehurst, who is traveling on foot, suffers from a cognitive impairment.

– Anyone with any information please call Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.