WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man

Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man

wbfj-verne
January 6, 2025

Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man…

Mr Kim Whitehurst was last seen heading north on Reynolda Road (near the McDonald’s) in Winston-Salem on Sunday. Mr Whitehurst is a 69-year-old white man standing at 6-foot-2 weighing around 180 pounds. He was wearing a brown jacket, white shirt, black sweatpants, white socks, gray slides and glasses.

Whitehurst, who is traveling on foot, suffers from a cognitive impairment.

– Anyone with any information please call Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

SUN@5: Epic Love Story

wbfj-verne
January 7, 2025

Human Trafficking Awareness Events in January

wbfj-verne
January 7, 2025

‘March for Life ‘in DC set for Jan 24, 2025

wbfj-verne
January 7, 2025

WBFJ “30th” BIRTHDAY CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
January 7, 2025

Tuesday News for January 07, 2025

wbfj-verne
January 7, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
January 7, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.