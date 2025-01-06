WHAT'S NEW
Epiphany brings ‘Christmas’ to an end

wbfj-verne
January 6, 2025

Today (January 6) is known as the Epiphany (or Three Kings day).

In Matthew 2:11, the Magi (or Wise Men from the East) finally arrive to worship the Christ-child (or ‘paidion’ meaning ‘young child’ in the Greek) bringing gifts of Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh. *Jesus was likely 2 years old at the arrival.

“And when they had come into the house, they saw the young Child with Mary His mother, and fell down and worshipped Him. And when they had opened their treasures, they presented gifts to Him: gold, frankincense, and myrrh”  -Matthew 2:11

*Epiphany comes from the Greek word meaning to ‘reveal’.

https://www.lwf.org/questions-and-answers/how-old-was-jesus-when-the-wise-men-came

