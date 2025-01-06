Monday News for January 06, 2025

Update: Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for a portion of the Northwest Piedmont thru Tuesday morning including Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes.

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected over most of the work week.

The ‘Low temperature’ Tuesday morning = 24 degrees with a breeze!

Runoff from the rain today and lingering wet spots may refreeze

overnight resulting in some icy spots overnight.

Plan on slippery road conditions overnight into Tuesday morning.

Use caution especially on bridges and overpasses.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

School Closings and Delays

Most area schools decided to ‘close’ today due to the icy conditions this morning.

Simple things that help us all stay healthy…

#1 = Wash your hands frequently.

*If you do feel sick, stay home if possible. Avoid large crowds or wear a mask to prevent spreading any illness.

*And consult your healthcare professional about vaccinations.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/local-disease-expert-winter-illness-season/63175068

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

Fact: At least 20 states increased their statewide minimum wage as of January 1st.

The highest: Washington state ($16.66 an hour), followed by California ($16.50 per hour). Meanwhile, the federal minimum wage continues to sit at $7.25 an hour — a rate that hasn’t budged since 2009

https://www.wfdd.org/story/taylor-swift-tickets-social-media-bans-here-are-new-2025-state-laws

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Monday, January 6, 2025

New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Country Club Road, WS) = 2pm – 7pm

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Central Baptist Church (Highway 68, Oak Ridge) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Anderson R/C (Mendenhall St, Thomasville) = 12:30pm – 4:30pm

Danbury Public Library on N Main Street (Danbury) = 9am – 1pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man…

Mr Kim Whitehurst was last seen heading north on Reynolda Road (near the McDonald’s) in Winston-Salem on Sunday. Mr Whitehurst is a 69-year-old white man standing at 6-foot-2 weighing around 180 pounds. He was wearing a brown jacket, white shirt, black sweatpants, white socks, gray slides and glasses.

Whitehurst, who is traveling on foot, suffers from a cognitive impairment.

– Anyone with any information please call Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

The 12 Days (after) Christmas…

Today (January 6) is known as the Epiphany (or Three Kings day).

In Matthew 2:11, the Magi (or Wise Men from the East) finally arrive to worship the Christ-child (or ‘paidion’ meaning ‘young child’ in the Greek) bringing gifts of Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh. *Jesus was likely 2 years old at the arrival.

“And when they had come into the house, they saw the young Child with Mary His mother, and fell down and worshipped Him. And when they had opened their treasures, they presented gifts to Him: gold, frankincense, and myrrh” -Matthew 2:11

*Epiphany comes from the Greek word meaning to ‘reveal’.

https://www.lwf.org/questions-and-answers/how-old-was-jesus-when-the-wise-men-came