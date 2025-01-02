SUN@5: Being Prepared into 2025

“You can’t always predict, but you can prepare’

August Vernon, Emergency Management Director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, will explain the importance of being prepared for any situation with Verne (WBFJ Radio).

Three things every individual and family should have during an emergency situation…

A preparedness kit.

A preparedness plan.

A way to get information!

Listen to our interview here…

Shortly after becoming director back in 2018, August Vernon and his department were met with several ‘preparedness’ challenges including tropical storms, ice storms, the multi-year closure of Business 40, a school shooting, protests, a solar eclipse and the COVID-19 pandemic! August Vernon will also explain his nickname, ‘Mayhem’?? This program is one of favorites from 2024…

Check out preparedness tips at these links

www.readync.gov/

www.cityofws.org/339/Be-Ready

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 05, 2025)

(Originally aired on July 21, 2024)