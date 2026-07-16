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Home SUN@5 (July 19, 2026)

SUN@5 (July 19, 2026)

wbfj-verne
July 16, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 19, 2026)…

Nestled inside of the new state budget is a nod to Moravian heritage.

State Representative Donnie Lambeth (who represents Forsyth County in Raleigh) shares with Verne about the ‘back story’ of how the Moravian cookie and Moravian star became the latest state symbols of North Carolina.

 

Plus…

The popularity of Pickleball

Check out Verne’s interview with Coach Philip Artus, resident Racket Sports Professional at Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock.

If you say Pickleball, it seems that everyone has heard of the racket sport that has been around since the 1960’s.  But gained widespread popularity during the Covid pandemic, according to Racket Sports Professional Philip Artus. My family and I met Coach Philip while vacationing at Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock back in June. Pickleball paddles and balls were available upon request, and we opted for the one hour beginner lesson during our visit! And we are so glad that we did.  Coach Philip, a delightful English chap, was so kind to share his knowledge of Pickleball all while encouraging us and answering our questions.

Connect with Coach Philip Artus by email philip.artus@gmail.com

Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock https://www.chetola.com/

Call 828 295-5500

 

As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 19, 2026)

Sunday @ 5 is a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne Hill.

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