SUN@5: June 22, 2025

Verne chats with Jamie Bertman, new director of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter

Learn more about their ‘Dog Day Adventures’ program. Just complete some paperwork, get matched up with one of their ‘adoptable dogs’ and you are off on a 3-hour adventure. *You must be a Forsyth County resident. Age 18 or older. Also, ‘adoption fees’ have been waived throughout the month of June! Call 336-703-2480 for details.

Check out their new and improved website: https://forsyth.cc/animalshelter/

Simple tips on dealing with stress in 2025

Art Klose is a licensed Clinical Addiction Specialist with Coastal Therapy Center

Art will also share some of the warning signs of (gambling) addiction. *It’s been over one year since online mobile sports betting became legal in North Carolina. NC Problem Gambling Helpline 1-877-718-5543. If gambling is more than a game, free help is available at https://morethanagame.nc.gov

Art and Christina Klose are licensed Clinical Addiction Specialists with Coastal Therapy Center. You can connect with them by calling 919-439-9467 or clicking their website https://www.coastaltherapycenter.com/

