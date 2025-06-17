WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: June 22, 2025

SUN@5: June 22, 2025

wbfj-verne
June 17, 2025

This week on Sunday @ 5,  our weekly public affairs podcast…

Verne chats with Jamie Bertman, new director of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter

Learn more about their ‘Dog Day Adventures’ program.  Just complete some paperwork, get matched up with one of their ‘adoptable dogs’ and you are off on a 3-hour adventure. *You must be a Forsyth County resident. Age 18 or older.  Also, ‘adoption fees’ have been waived throughout the month of June!  Call 336-703-2480 for details.

Check out their new and improved website: https://forsyth.cc/animalshelter/

 

Plus…

  

Simple tips on dealing with stress in 2025    

Art Klose is a licensed Clinical Addiction Specialist with Coastal Therapy Center

Art will also share some of the warning signs of (gambling) addiction. *It’s been over one year since online mobile sports betting became legal in North Carolina.  NC Problem Gambling Helpline 1-877-718-5543.  If gambling is more than a game, free help is available at https://morethanagame.nc.gov

 Art and Christina Klose are licensed Clinical Addiction Specialists with Coastal Therapy Center. You can connect with them by calling 919-439-9467 or clicking their website https://www.coastaltherapycenter.com/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 22, 2025)

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Local blood drives for June 18 – 24, 2025

wbfj-verne
June 17, 2025

Local Flavors Summer Concert Series

wdecker_wbfj
June 17, 2025

Tuesday News for June 17, 2025

wbfj-verne
June 17, 2025

FREE Dental Clinic in Elkin, June 20 + 21

wbfj-verne
June 17, 2025

Recalls in the News (June 2025)

wbfj-verne
June 16, 2025

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 16, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.