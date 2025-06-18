Wednesday News for June 18, 2025

HOT-HOT-HOT: Summer officially begins this Friday (June 20)

Stay hydrated! Limit your time in the sun during the hottest part of the day!

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Bottled water vs Tap water: Over half (64%) of the bottled water sold in the US is actually sourced from municipal tap water, according to research from Environmental Working Group. Basically, most of us are paying a premium for water that they could easily obtain from their kitchen sink. https://www.ewg.org/tapwater/

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (thru Aug 6).

*Local Regal location in High Point and Greensboro. https://www.regmovies.com/promotions

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Flow Automotive, 500 West 5th Street (downtown WS) = 10am – 3pm

Yadkin Family YMCA in Yadkinville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Greensboro Elks Lodge on W Cornwallis Drive = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Crossover Church in High Point = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Lowes Foods on Reynolda Road is CLOSING in early July after opting not to renew its lease at that location. Lowes is working to transfer employees to other locations in the Triad. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/

Amazon ‘Prime Day’ has expanded to FOUR days of deals = July 8th thru July 11th.

How to get the most out of Prime Day: Make sure you have an Amazon Prime membership. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, after which your membership will cost $15 per month or $139 per year. https://www.cnn.com/cnn-underscored/deals/amazon-prime-day-2025-06-17

Missions of Mercy FREE Dental Clinic coming to Elkin High School this Friday and Saturday (June 20-21). This clinic offers ‘select’ dental services to adults on a first come first served basis. No pre-registration is required. NOTE: Volunteers are needed for setup this Thursday (June 19) and to assist with patient care on Friday and Saturday.

*Sponsored by North Carolina Dental Society Foundation ‘Missions of Mercy’.

Details on the News Blog: https://ncdentalfoundation.org/events/

Focus on the Family: Dr. Gary Chapman explains how we can begin to heal any relationship by taking responsibility for our part of the problem and seeking forgiveness from both God and the other person. Dr Chapman explains how small injustices can create bricks in a wall between us and another. Part 1or2. Tonight at 9pm on WBFJ-FM

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/building-the-bridge-to-forgiveness-part-1-of-2/

Thursday is Juneteenth…

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the US on June 19, 1865, when the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation was ordered at the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday in 2021.

https://www.history.com/articles/what-is-juneteenth

NOTE: City offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Lexington will be closed on Thursday because of the Juneteenth holiday.

*The U.S. Postal Service, most banks, and the stock market will be closed.

Stories we are following…

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart remains in critical condition (Tuesday) after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Louisiana early Sunday morning

The 90 year old Swaggart was rushed to the hospital and remains in ICU.

https://cbn.com/news/us/evangelist-jimmy-swaggart-critical-condition-after-cardiac-arrest

Day 6: Israel / Iran conflict (Praying for Peace in the Middle East) https://cbn.com/news/israel/

Also happening: Dozens of people lost their lives and more than 200 others injured on Tuesday as they waited for aid trucks to arrive in Khan Younis in southern Gaza https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/17/middleeast/palestinians-killed-seeking-aid-gaza-intl?utm

Sad news: Anne Burrell (ann BURR-el), a chef and television personality on the Food Network, has passed. Chef Ann was 55. https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/

1 Corinthians 13:1-13 (NLT) from the LOVE chapter…

Love is patient. Love is kind.

Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. I

t does not demand its own way.

It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged.

It does not rejoice about injustice but rejoices whenever the truth wins out.

Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.

(13) Three things will last forever – faith, hope, and love

and the greatest of these is love.