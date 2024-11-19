WHAT'S NEW
Home SUN@5: Talking Turkey with Butterball expert Nicole Johnson

SUN@5: Talking Turkey with Butterball expert Nicole Johnson

wbfj-verne
November 19, 2024

We’re talking turkey with Nicole Johnson, Butterball expert

Topic: Helpful Tips for a successful Thanksgiving feast!

The Butterball Turkey Talk Line is available 24-7 through the holidays.

1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372)

Text: 844-877-3456

https://www.butterball.com

 

 

Plus…

 

Living well with diabetes

Sandy Adcock, Novant Health – ‘Intensive Diabetes Management’ in Winston-Salem, shares more about early detection and diagnosis – both crucial for managing diabetes and preventing complications.

 November is Diabetes Awareness Month

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the body’s ability to process blood sugar (glucose). It is a major global health concern, affecting millions of people worldwide.

 Awareness can help people understand the risk factors, symptoms, and lifestyle changes that can prevent or delay the onset of diabetes. Educating the public about diabetes management, including diet, exercise, and medication, can improve the quality of life for individuals with diabetes.

Learn more about the warning signs, healthy eating habits plus additional resources on managing diabetes on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Source: American Diabetes Association https://diabetes.org/

Living well with Diabetes (Novant Health) info: https://www.novanthealth.org/services/diabetes/

Info: https://www.novanthealth.org/services/diabetes/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (November 24, 2024)

 

