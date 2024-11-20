WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Greensboro Church to serve Thanksgiving meal in Swannanoa

Greensboro Church to serve Thanksgiving meal in Swannanoa

wbfj-verne
November 20, 2024

Lawndale Baptist Church, known for its ‘Feeding the 5,000’ pre-Thanksgiving event for the past 16 years, is focusing its resources toward Western NC.

Lawndale Baptist (based in Greensboro) is partnering with First Baptist Church in Swannanoa near Black Mountain to provide a Thanksgiving feast for the Swannanoa community still recovering from Helene.

A pre-Thanksgiving dinner including turkey, dressing and greens beans will be served this Monday (Nov 25) at First Baptist Church in Swannanoa.

Source: WFMY News 2    Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zumtlVrVcq0

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/lawndale-baptist-church-feed-the-5000-event-is-moving-to-wnc-turkey-swannanoa/83-d655b59f-bd18-4795-b9de-15171b7567c5

Lawndale Baptist Church: WNC Disaster Relief ‘Project Thanksgiving’.

All donations are due this Sunday, November 24. https://www.facebook.com/lawndalebaptist/

Please join us in praying for the team serving a hot Thanksgiving meal and ministering to those who live in the Swannanoa area (Nov 24-26)

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

SUN@5: November 24, 2024

wbfj-verne
November 20, 2024

WBFJ ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS CONCERT SERIES

wdecker_wbfj
November 20, 2024

Operation Christmas Child 2024

wbfj-verne
November 20, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
November 20, 2024

Wednesday News for November 20, 2024

wbfj-verne
November 20, 2024

Tuesday News for November 19, 2024

wbfj-verne
November 19, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.