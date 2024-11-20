Greensboro Church to serve Thanksgiving meal in Swannanoa

Lawndale Baptist Church, known for its ‘Feeding the 5,000’ pre-Thanksgiving event for the past 16 years, is focusing its resources toward Western NC.

Lawndale Baptist (based in Greensboro) is partnering with First Baptist Church in Swannanoa near Black Mountain to provide a Thanksgiving feast for the Swannanoa community still recovering from Helene.

A pre-Thanksgiving dinner including turkey, dressing and greens beans will be served this Monday (Nov 25) at First Baptist Church in Swannanoa.

Source: WFMY News 2 Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zumtlVrVcq0

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/lawndale-baptist-church-feed-the-5000-event-is-moving-to-wnc-turkey-swannanoa/83-d655b59f-bd18-4795-b9de-15171b7567c5

Lawndale Baptist Church: WNC Disaster Relief ‘Project Thanksgiving’.

All donations are due this Sunday, November 24. https://www.facebook.com/lawndalebaptist/

Please join us in praying for the team serving a hot Thanksgiving meal and ministering to those who live in the Swannanoa area (Nov 24-26)