Monday News for November 25, 2024

Attitude of Gratitude: Thanksgiving day just days away.

ONE month till Christmas day…

National Collection Week wraps up TODAY (Nov 25). WBFJ broadcasting LIVE from Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem. *Drop off ‘zip code’ locator on our website at wbfj.fm

OCC: Volunteers needed at regional processing centers.

Registration is open at ‘shoebox processing centers’ in Charlotte and Boone.

www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center

At the Box Office

‘Wicked’ the movie ‘flying in’ at #1 during its first weekend in theaters.

Check out a review of the movie (with some spoilers) from Focus on the Family.

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/wicked-part-one-2024/?

Bonhoeffer #4 (first weekend in theaters)

Best Christmas Pageant Ever #6 (3rd weekend in theaters)

Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons

6pm – 11pm nightly thru January 1, 2025. INFO: https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Discount nights for families $10 cash and $13 credit card are Nov 18-19 and Nov 25-26.

Hear the bells. Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Monday, November 25, 2024

Oak Ridge Physical Therapy, Highway 150 in Summerfield = 1:30pm – 6pm

Gospel Baptist Church in Archdale = 3pm – 7:30pm

New Vision Fellowship in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Pilot Mountain First UMC = noon – 4:30pm

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden on South Main Street (Kernersville) = noon-4:30pm

First Baptist Church Kernersville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Lewisville Library on Shallowford Road = 11am – 3pm

Stokesdale UMC = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Serving those in Western North Carolina…

Lawndale Baptist Church, known for its ‘Feeding the 5,000’ pre-Thanksgiving event for the past 16 years, is partnering with First Baptist Church near Black Mountain later today, to provide a Thanksgiving feast later for the Swannanoa community still recovering from Helene.

Source: WFMY News 2 https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/l

Update: The town of Lake Lure has lifted it’s “Boil Water Advisory”!

(NFL) Monday Night Football: LA Chargers hosting the Baltimore Ravens tonight.

This morning…

Several bus drivers (23 in total) with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools did not drive their morning routes, during a ‘planned protest’ over several concerns including student behavior, safety, pay and a general feeling of not being heard by district leaders. Among their chief concerns is driver safety, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

About 60 of the district’s 600 morning routes were impacted, leaving some children and parents wondering what was going on.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/wsfcs-bus-drivers-strike/article

On strike during the busiest travel season of the year?

Service workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport are on strike to protest what they say are ‘unlivable wages’. The companies contract with American Airlines to provide services including cleaning airplane interiors, removing trash and escorting passengers in wheelchairs.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2024/11/25/charlotte-airport-workers-strike-to-protest-low-wages-as-u-s–enters-busy-thanksgiving-travel-week

The Australian government has proposed a ban on children under 16 from using social media and will hand down huge fines to companies who don’t comply.

The ban is expected to apply to services including TikTok, X, Instagram and Snapchat, though a full list has not been released. CNN

Campbell’s will shorten its official name to the Campbell’s Company, after shareholders voted to move forward with the name change.

The 155 year old company also owns brands like Prego sauce and Goldfish crackers.

www.wcnc.com/article/news/nation-world/campbells-shareholders-approve-new-name/507

Thanksgiving ‘stuff’…

Good News: Our Thanksgiving meal will cost ‘less’ this year thanks to lower turkey prices, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The survey found that a classic feast for 10 people will cost around $58 dollars this year, a 5% decrease from 2023.

It’s the second year in a row that American families can expect to spend less on Thanksgiving dinner, but the cost is still almost 20% higher than before the pandemic. Note: Dinner rolls and cranberries are actually MORE expensive this Thanksgiving.

https://myfox8.com/news/heres-how-much-thanksgiving-dinner-will-cost-this-year/

Instacart survey: The least favorite side-dishes for Thanksgiving?

Cranberry sauce and Green Bean Casserole. Hummm. What’s your favorite?

https://www.yahoo.com/…/five-most-hated-side-dishes…

Talking Turkey

Call 1-800-Butterball or go online to www.butterball.com for tips…

Sheetz is selling its ‘unleaded 88’ at a discounted price (40 cents LESS per gallon) through the end of November.

*Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.

https://www.10tv.com/article/travel/sheetz-unleaded-88-gas-discount/530-9bb74da8-dd14-4977-9ad0-af137