Tuesday News for November 26, 2024

Attitude of Gratitude with Thanksgiving on Thursday!

“Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise;

give thanks to Him and praise His name” Psalm 100:4

Weather Alert: An outbreak of very cold air will arrive this weekend.

By next Monday, HIGH temperatures will be in the lower 40s, with lows in the 20s.

Mayberry has closed its location on West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The ‘smaller location’ initially opened as a temporary pop-up during the 2019 National Black Theatre Festival. Other Mayberry locations across the Triad (Miller St. in Winston Salem, W. Lexington Ave. in High Point and Summit Ave. in Greensboro) are doing well and will remain open.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/mayberry-closes-its-downtown-winston-salem-location/article

WS/FC schools still without bus drivers again this morning after 23 drivers did not drive their morning routes on Monday. The reason: A ‘planned protest’ over several concerns including student behavior, pay and driver safety, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. Thanksgiving break for WS/FC schools begins Wednesday.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/wsfcs-bus-drivers-strike/article

The Israeli cabinet will vote on a ceasefire deal in Lebanon today.A source familiar with the matter said the Israeli prime minister had approved the plan “in principle.”

www.cnn.com/2024/11/25/middleeast/israeli-prime-minister-approves-lebanon-ceasefire-deal-in-principle-intl/index.html

New name for Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh??

Big announcement from N.C. State: the athletics department has partnered with a sports marketing agency to identify a potential naming rights partner for Carter-Finley Stadium. Carter-Finley Stadium home of the NC State Wolfpack opened its doors in 1966

https://myfox8.com/sports/nc-state-to-explore-new-naming-rights-deal-for-carter-finley-stadium/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Lewisville Library on Shallowford Road = 11am – 3pm

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (Kernersville) = noon-4:30pm

First Baptist Church Kernersville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Stokesdale UMC = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Good News: Our Thanksgiving meal will cost ‘less’ this year thanks to lower turkey prices, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The survey found that a classic feast for 10 people will cost around $58 dollars this year, a 5% decrease from 2023. https://myfox8.com/news/heres-how-much-thanksgiving-dinner-will-cost-this-year/

BTW: Dinner rolls and cranberries are actually MORE expensive this Thanksgiving.

Talking Turkey: Call 1-800-Butterball or go online to www.butterball.com for tips…

“Demure” has been chosen as Dictionary.com’s word of the yearn for 2024.

“Demure” has historically been used to describe discrete and reserved behavior.

But a new usage of the word has spread through social media, ”highlighting a person’s appearance and the way they act at work or in public places. “Demure” 😊

https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/26/style/demure-dictionary-2024-word-of-the-year-hnk-intl/index.html?

OCC: Volunteers needed at regional processing centers.

Registration is open at ‘shoebox processing centers’ in Charlotte and Boone.

www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center

You pack a shoebox ONLINE through Operation Christmas Child.

Details at wbfj.fm

At the Box Office

‘Wicked’ the movie ‘flying in’ at #1 during its first weekend in theaters.

Check out a review of the movie (with some spoilers) from Focus on the Family.

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/wicked-part-one-2024/?

Bonhoeffer #4 (first weekend in theaters)

Best Christmas Pageant Ever #6 (3rd weekend in theaters

Sheetz is selling its ‘unleaded 88’ at a discounted price (40 cents LESS per gallon) through the end of November.

*Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.

https://www.10tv.com/article/travel/sheetz-unleaded-88-gas-discount/530-9bb74da8-dd14-4977-9ad0-af137

Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons

6pm – 11pm nightly thru January 1, 2025. INFO: https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Discount nights for families $10 cash and $13 credit card are Nov 18-19 and Nov 25-26.

Hear the bells. Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas