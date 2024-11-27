Wednesday News for November 27, 2024

Feeling Thankful? It’s the day before Thanksgiving day.

Weather Alert: An outbreak of very cold air will arrive this weekend.

By Monday, HIGH temperatures will be in the lower 40s, with morning lows in the 20s.

Do you have a side hustle? 1 in 3 Americans have a side hustle (or side job).

Most feel they need the extra ‘job’ income to survive, according to NewsNation.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/side-hustles-necessity-some-americans/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday (Nov 27)

United Way of Greater High Point (Phillips Avenue) = 10am – 2pm

American Legion Post 290 (S. Main Street) in King = 10am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Good News: Our Thanksgiving meal will cost ‘less’ this year thanks to lower turkey prices, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The survey found that a classic feast for 10 people will cost around $58 dollars this year, a 5% decrease from 2023. https://myfox8.com/news/heres-how-much-thanksgiving-dinner-will-cost-this-year/

Talking Turkey: Call 1-800-Butterball or go online to www.butterball.com for tips…

Instacart survey: The least favorite side-dishes for Thanksgiving?

Cranberry sauce and Green Bean Casserole. Hummm. What’s your favorite?

https://www.yahoo.com/…/five-most-hated-side-dishes…

Expect a soggy Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning (8:30am NBC). This year’s annual parade will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and 11 marching bands – from Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina and New York!

https://www.audacy.com/1010wins/entertainment/how-to-watch-and-stream-the-macys-thanksgiving-day-parade

Sheetz is selling its ‘unleaded 88’ at a discounted price (40 cents LESS per gallon) through the end of November.

*Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.

https://www.10tv.com/article/travel/sheetz-unleaded-88-gas-discount/530-9bb74da8-dd14-4977-9ad0-af137

“Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise;

give thanks to Him and praise His name” Psalm 100:4

Gratitude is good. In fact, a single act of ‘thanksgiving’ can…

Reduce depression by up to 35%

• Increase quality of sleep

• Improve your relationships

https://happify.com/hd/5-scientific-facts-that-prove-gratitude-is-good-for-you/

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God” Philippians 4:6

Nearly 87,000 Bojangles’ customers in North Carolina have been affected by a data breach that includes such personal information as name, Social Security number, medical information and IRS pin numbers.

Overall about 165,106 individuals were affected nationwide.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/87000-data-breach-bojangles/article

Update: The North Carolina State Board of Elections certified the results of the presidential election and many statewide and legislative races on Tuesday, while a state court seat and a handful of other races remain in limbo amid ongoing recounts.

https://journalnow.com/news/state/north-carolina-election-board-certifies-2024-results-except-for-a-few-key-races

After nearly 14 months of war, Israel has agreed to a ceasefire deal with the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah. Continue to pray for peace in the Middle East.

https://cbn.com/news/israel/israel-implements-ceasefire-deal-gop-criticizes-white-house-weapons-delays

“Demure” has been chosen as Dictionary.com’s word of the year for 2024. “Demure” has historically been used to describe discrete and reserved behavior. But a new usage of the word has spread through social media, ”highlighting a person’s appearance and the way they act at work or in public places. “Demure” 😊

https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/26/style/demure-dictionary-2024-word-of-the-year-hnk-intl/index.html?