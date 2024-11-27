Wednesday Word

For the better part of the past year, our family has been somewhat immersed in the adoption process. The actual immersion has really only taken place the past couple weeks. At each turn, the prayer levels have intensified. As most things do, it’s given me cause to think…and gain greater understanding of the Biblical concepts that impact our lives.

A greater perspective is gained on the love of God as exhibited in the adoption of sons that He offers and provides to each of us. On the other side of said process is the family who relinquishes the rights and privileges of the one being adopted. This can be an arduous task and a painful situation. But to know the joys, there is also a loss.

In our adoption under Christ, who experiences the loss? The enemy or the enemy of our souls? Maybe. Perhaps, we are the ones who struggle relinquishing control and/or the rights to our being. What we gain in the exchange sometimes gets clouded by the limited viewpoint from which we operate. The windows of heaven are opened to us as joint heirs. We only have to see past the moment and let God move as He chooses.

The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear again; rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. And by him we cry, “Abba, Father.” Romans 8:15

In this season of gratitude, this is something to be thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving!