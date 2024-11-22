Friday November 22nd News

The Mountains of Western NC are in for some Snow today and tonight. Normally that wouldn’t really be considered “News”, since that region is famous for such weather this time of year. But with today’s highs reaching only 33, and Winds reaching up to 35mph, Wind Chill factors will be around 18! A Good Reason to continue Praying for those in that area who will be battling the elements in tents, and trailers, some still without electricity.

https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/Boone+NC?canonicalCityId=9de59d56a26da404d782ea75c776d97f7f68d72b8226319e70b438770730ef61



Lawndale Baptist Church, in Greensboro, is taking its Feed the 5,000 Thanksgiving tradition to western North Carolina this year. For 16 years, they have hosted the event at their Church. Administrative and Missions Pastor, Jimmy Jackson, said he went to the Swannanoa area just days after Helene hit and saw the damage left behind. He said the Church felt called to serve the hot meals there this Thanksgiving to families in need! Lawndale Baptist Church will set up the Feed the 5000 Event at the First Baptist Church of Swannanoa.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboro-church-takes-its-annual-thanksgiving-event-to-western-north-carolina/



Today is Friday, November 22nd… That means a Week from Today is –

“BLACK Friday.” Now that used to mean that Millions of People would get up Before the Chickens, and Line Up at the Doors of stores all over the Country, and oftentimes Roll Into those stores like a Champion Football Team bursting through the banners at the Big Bowl Game. TODAY—Not So Much—as Social Media and Internet Deals have changed Everything! BUT WAIT—There’s MORE! Retailers Still want to Win Your Business, and so there will Still be HUGE Actual BLACK Friday Sales taking Place. You’ll find a Large Assortment of these sales by clicking the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://bestreviews.com/



Sheetz is selling its ‘Unleaded 88’ at a Discounted Price (40 cents LESS per gallon) through the end of November. Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. https://www.wral.com/news/local/sheetz-unleaded-88-gas-discount-thanksgiving-november-2024/

Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons is currently ongoing 6:00pm to 11:00pm Nightly through January 1st, 2025. If you missed the First Two Discount Nights for Families, no worries, you can take advantage of the Next Two Discount Nights for Families on November 25th and 26th! https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

The Red Kettles and the Ringing Bells are with us again this Holiday Season. This is the 133rd Year that the Salvation Army has been running it’s Red Kettle Campaign. If You are interested in being of Help as a Bell Ringer, simply go to www.registertoring.com

Thanksgiving is now Less than a Week Away – So Keep this number handy:

1-800-BUTTERBALL – Or Click with your questions!!! www.butterball.com

American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives for Today

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist / High Point Medical Center = 8:00am–5:00pm

State Employees Credit Union in Randleman = 12 Noon–4:00pm

Link Apartments Innovation Quarter, N Patterson Ave (WS) = 1:00pm–5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS! https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

FREEZE WARNING in Effect Until 9:00am

Today: Cloudy Start then Mostly Sunny … High 48

Breezy Conditions will cause Wind Chills in 30’s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy … Low 39

Saturday: Mostly Sunny … High 57 (Night Low of 35)

Sunday: Frost before 8:00am, otherwise Sunny … High 62