Thursday News for November 21, 2024

Attitude of Gratitude

Thankful Thursday at WBFJ with a focus on ‘family’…

One week till Thanksgiving day (NOV 28).

34 days till Christmas day…

Saying ‘thank you’ really matters! And science shows it’s the secret weapon for family happiness. In the currency of family happiness, a simple “thank you” might be worth more than we think. Researchers finding that ‘feeling appreciated’ by family members isn’t just heartwarming — it’s scientifically linked to better relationships and better mental health.

The study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology.

Today is the annual ‘Great American Smoke Out’

Northern Mountains: Winter Weather Advisory through Saturday morning

Snow expected across Ashe, Watauga and Grayson counties. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting up to 50 mph.

Avery County Schools CLOSED today. Optional workday for employees

Recovery in Western NC. Spruce Pine in Mitchell County has ended its ‘boil water advisory’ after nearly eight weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the town.

College Football (Thursday night)

NC State at Georgia Tech. Kick off at 7:30pm

Carolina Panthers legends Luke Kuechly and Steve Smith Sr. are among the 25 semi-finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2025.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Thursday, November 21, 2024

City of Winston-Salem Employee Medical Services on Lowery St = 10am – 2:30pm

The Summit Church (Oak Ridge location) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30pm 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Friday, November 22, 2024

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist / High Point Medical Center = 8am – 5pm

State Employees Credit Union in Randleman = noon – 4pm

Link Apartments Innovation Quarter, N Patterson Ave (WS) = 1pm – 5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

At the Box Office: ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ in theaters nationwide.

“Mary and Joseph look like “refugees”. Yes, they do…”

‘Hunger + Homelessness Awareness Week’ is held annually, the week before Thanksgiving. According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the number of students without stable housing in the district has steadily increased over the last few years. Nearly 1,200 WS/FC students were identified as experiencing homelessness last year. That’s an 11% increase from the year before, and more than double from 2020.

Learn more about ‘Project H.O.P.E.’, a program designed to help at risk students, on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

They call it ‘art’? A piece of modern art consisting of a simple ‘banana duct-taped to a wall’ sold for $6.2 million at auction in New York on Wednesday. It was purchased by a prominent cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, who said he plans to eat it “as part of this unique artistic experience.” *The art piece titled “Comedian” by an Italian artist (Maurizio Cattelan) was a hit when it debuted in 2019.

“How to Positively Influence Your Adult Child” with Dr Gary Chapman

Dr. Chapman urges parents of adult children to maintain a relationship with their adult children, even when their child’s choices are heartbreaking.

State High School Football Playoffs – Second Round Games (FRI)

SE Guilford vs. (#1) Grimsley

West Forsyth vs. (3) East Forsyth

Crest vs. (6) Oak Grove

East Rutherford vs. (#1) Reidsville

Forest Hills vs. (4) Randleman

West Stokes vs. (6) East Surry

Walkertown vs. (5) Salisbury

Mountain Island Charter vs. (#1) Mount Airy

Cherokee vs. No. 4 Eastern Randolph

Starmount vs. (8) South Stanly

East Wilkes vs. (7) North Rowan

Thanksgiving ‘stuff’ing…

Good News: Our Thanksgiving meal will cost ‘less’ this year thanks to lower turkey prices, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The survey found that a classic feast for 10 people will cost around $58 dollars this year, a 5% decrease from 2023.

It’s the second year in a row that American families can expect to spend less on Thanksgiving dinner, but the cost is still almost 20% higher than before the pandemic.

Note: Dinner rolls and cranberries are actually MORE expensive this Thanksgiving.

Instacart survey: The least favorite side-dishes for Thanksgiving?

Cranberry sauce and Green Bean Casserole. Hummm. What’s your favorite?

Talking Turkey

