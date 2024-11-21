Thursday News for November 21, 2024
Attitude of Gratitude
Thankful Thursday at WBFJ with a focus on ‘family’…
One week till Thanksgiving day (NOV 28).
34 days till Christmas day…
Saying ‘thank you’ really matters! And science shows it’s the secret weapon for family happiness. In the currency of family happiness, a simple “thank you” might be worth more than we think. Researchers finding that ‘feeling appreciated’ by family members isn’t just heartwarming — it’s scientifically linked to better relationships and better mental health.
The study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology.
https://studyfinds.org/saying-thank-you-family-happiness/?
Today is the annual ‘Great American Smoke Out’
Northern Mountains: Winter Weather Advisory through Saturday morning
Snow expected across Ashe, Watauga and Grayson counties. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting up to 50 mph.
Avery County Schools CLOSED today. Optional workday for employees
Recovery in Western NC. Spruce Pine in Mitchell County has ended its ‘boil water advisory’ after nearly eight weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the town.
College Football (Thursday night)
NC State at Georgia Tech. Kick off at 7:30pm
Carolina Panthers legends Luke Kuechly and Steve Smith Sr. are among the 25 semi-finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2025.
https://www.wcnc.com/article/sports/nfl/panthers/
American Red Cross: Local blood drives
Thursday, November 21, 2024
City of Winston-Salem Employee Medical Services on Lowery St = 10am – 2:30pm
The Summit Church (Oak Ridge location) = 1:30pm – 6pm
Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30pm 6pm
Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm
Friday, November 22, 2024
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist / High Point Medical Center = 8am – 5pm
State Employees Credit Union in Randleman = noon – 4pm
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter, N Patterson Ave (WS) = 1pm – 5:30pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS
At the Box Office: ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ in theaters nationwide.
Show times and locations across the Triad at wbfj.fm
Focus on the Family review: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/best-christmas-pageant-ever-2024/
“Mary and Joseph look like “refugees”. Yes, they do…”
‘Hunger + Homelessness Awareness Week’ is held annually, the week before Thanksgiving. According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the number of students without stable housing in the district has steadily increased over the last few years. Nearly 1,200 WS/FC students were identified as experiencing homelessness last year. That’s an 11% increase from the year before, and more than double from 2020.
Learn more about ‘Project H.O.P.E.’, a program designed to help at risk students, on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.
https://www.wfdd.org/story/number-homeless-students-wsfcs-increased-11-over-last-year
They call it ‘art’? A piece of modern art consisting of a simple ‘banana duct-taped to a wall’ sold for $6.2 million at auction in New York on Wednesday. It was purchased by a prominent cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, who said he plans to eat it “as part of this unique artistic experience.” *The art piece titled “Comedian” by an Italian artist (Maurizio Cattelan) was a hit when it debuted in 2019.
https://www.audacy.com/1010wins/entertainment/duct-taped-banana-sells-for-6-2-million-at-art-auction
“How to Positively Influence Your Adult Child” with Dr Gary Chapman
Dr. Chapman urges parents of adult children to maintain a relationship with their adult children, even when their child’s choices are heartbreaking.
https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/how-to-positively-influence-your-adult-child/
State High School Football Playoffs – Second Round Games (FRI)
SE Guilford vs. (#1) Grimsley
West Forsyth vs. (3) East Forsyth
Crest vs. (6) Oak Grove
East Rutherford vs. (#1) Reidsville
Forest Hills vs. (4) Randleman
West Stokes vs. (6) East Surry
Walkertown vs. (5) Salisbury
Mountain Island Charter vs. (#1) Mount Airy
Cherokee vs. No. 4 Eastern Randolph
Starmount vs. (8) South Stanly
East Wilkes vs. (7) North Rowan
AC Reynolds vs. (5) Dudley https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-football/second-round-nchsaa-football-playoff-games-featuring-triad-high-schools/
Thanksgiving ‘stuff’ing…
Good News: Our Thanksgiving meal will cost ‘less’ this year thanks to lower turkey prices, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
The survey found that a classic feast for 10 people will cost around $58 dollars this year, a 5% decrease from 2023.
It’s the second year in a row that American families can expect to spend less on Thanksgiving dinner, but the cost is still almost 20% higher than before the pandemic.
Note: Dinner rolls and cranberries are actually MORE expensive this Thanksgiving.
https://myfox8.com/news/heres-how-much-thanksgiving-dinner-will-cost-this-year/
Instacart survey: The least favorite side-dishes for Thanksgiving?
Cranberry sauce and Green Bean Casserole. Hummm. What’s your favorite?
https://www.yahoo.com/…/five-most-hated-side-dishes…
Talking Turkey
Call 1-800-Butterball or go online to www.butterball.com for tips…