Operation Christmas Child 2024

The power of a simple shoebox gift

Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse

Paul Elliot, Volunteer Area Coordinator with Operation Christmas Child (Greensboro) stays busy – before and after Christmas – sharing the love of Jesus though Operation Christmas Child.

National Collection Week happening November 18 – 25, 2024

WBFJ / Chick-Fil-A special Drop-Off locations all week.

Details: wbfj.fm/2023-operation-christmas-child/

Paul shares with Verne (WBFJ radio) about all things OCC.

Listen now…

What kind of shoebox is acceptable?

What SHOULD we pack in those OCC boxes? What is not allowed?

Drop off locations across the Triad (zip code locator)

Sign up today to sort through shoeboxes at a regional processing centers (Boone or Charlotte)

Pack – Collect – Distribute: ‘The Greatest Journey’, the optional 12-session discipleship program.

And did you know that you and your family can virtually pack a shoebox ONLINE!

FAQ / Resources / Pack a shoebox online!

www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/op…istmas-child/

*As heard on Sunday at 5 on WBFJ (November 17, 2024)