SUN@5: Tap Water 101

wbfj-verne
June 24, 2025

Experts suggest that humans are made up of 70% water.
We all need water to survive. But clean water is the key to being healthy.

Gale Ketteler, the Public Information Officer with Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Utilities, sat down with Verne (WBFJ radio) to help us understand about the high quality of our tap water in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County area thanks to solid local water sources (like Salem Lake and the Yadkin River) and highly trained water treatment techs.

Gale will cover a lot about our local water supply including…

The latest EPA: Water Quality Report
For more than 20 years, tap water (drinking water) in Forsyth county has met or surpassed all state and federal standards. www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1767

 

WaterSavvy meter installations across the county are nearly complete.
Now we are measuring every drop.  3-minute video covers it all! cityofws.org/watersavvy

 

“Can the Grease” and NO Wipes.  www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=311

Get the Lead Out  cityofws.org/pipes

 

Lots more videos here, including Water Scams and the virtual plant tours.

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr…rodKduQcV5vrhJdTW

 

Interesting information at www.wsfcutilities.org

Call City Link: 311 or (336) 727-8000

Email: CityLink@CityOfWS.org

 

Bottled water vs Tap water: Over half (64%) of the bottled water sold in the US is actually sourced from municipal tap water, according to an extensive study from Environmental Working Group.

Basically, most of us are paying a premium for water that they could easily obtain from their kitchen sink.  www.ewg.org/tapwater/

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 29, 2025)

