SUN@5: Tap Water 101
Experts suggest that humans are made up of 70% water.
We all need water to survive. But clean water is the key to being healthy.
Gale Ketteler, the Public Information Officer with Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Utilities, sat down with Verne (WBFJ radio) to help us understand about the high quality of our tap water in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County area thanks to solid local water sources (like Salem Lake and the Yadkin River) and highly trained water treatment techs.
Gale will cover a lot about our local water supply including…
The latest EPA: Water Quality Report
For more than 20 years, tap water (drinking water) in Forsyth county has met or surpassed all state and federal standards. www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1767
WaterSavvy meter installations across the county are nearly complete.
Now we are measuring every drop. 3-minute video covers it all! cityofws.org/watersavvy
“Can the Grease” and NO Wipes. www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=311
Get the Lead Out cityofws.org/pipes
Lots more videos here, including Water Scams and the virtual plant tours.
www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr…rodKduQcV5vrhJdTW
Interesting information at www.wsfcutilities.org
Call City Link: 311 or (336) 727-8000
Email: CityLink@CityOfWS.org
Bottled water vs Tap water: Over half (64%) of the bottled water sold in the US is actually sourced from municipal tap water, according to an extensive study from Environmental Working Group.
Basically, most of us are paying a premium for water that they could easily obtain from their kitchen sink. www.ewg.org/tapwater/
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 29, 2025)