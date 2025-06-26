Thursday News for June 26, 2025

Day 4: Heat Advisory for the Piedmont Triad

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Today is…

Chocolate Pudding day

Coconut day

Handshake day

…and Forgiveness day

“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another,

as God in Christ forgave you.” -Ephesians 4:32

Breaking news this morning (10am)

The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that states, including South Carolina, have the authority to exclude abortion providers like Planned Parenthood from their Medicaid programs. The ruling, Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, is seen by pro-life advocates as a major step forward in efforts to prevent taxpayer dollars from going to organizations involved in the abortion industry.

https://cbn.com/news/us/supreme-court-rules-states-can-cut-planned-parenthood-medicaid-funding

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools plans to move forward with plans to cut positions as part of budget cuts. It’s one of several strategies the district is using to work out of a $42 million deficit. The district is putting principals in charge of which positions they cut, and they have until the end of August to get a list of affected staff to the district. According to the district, a total of 228 positions across 81 schools will be cut (SROs, nutritional staff and bus drivers will not be affected).

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/wsfcs-cutting-jobs-42-million-deficit-budget-catty-moore/83

The Biscuitville location in Lexington is (finally) back open. Someone crashed a rented U-Haul truck into the back of the building on February 26 shutting the location down for repairs for nearly four months!!. www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/

Jazz saxophonist Branford Marsalis will be spending part of next year at Wake Forest University as the Maya Angelou ‘Artist-in-Residence’.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/music/article

The Dallas Mavericks selected Duke forward Cooper Flagg as the number one pick in the NBA draft last night.https://journalnow.com/news/state/article_1d18c621-dbc1-50d4-9cf6-17585c68c22d.html

Gas prices up? The current average for regular unleaded statewide is just below $3 dollars a gallon. AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ begin next Thursday, July 3 and last thru August 11

Duke Energy: Please continue to reduce energy usage during peak demand from 3pm till 8pm to help lessen the energy demand on the power grid. https://news.duke-energy.com/releases/duke-energy-urges-north-carolina-and-south-carolina-customers-to-reduce-electric-usage

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, June 26

Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain = now till 2pm

Grace Baptist Church in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Reminder: Bibles for Africa deadline is this Monday, June 30th!

Partner with WBFJ and Bible League International to bless 1,000 Bibleless believers in Africa by the end of June. $5 sends a Bible, $60 sends 12 Bibles.

Call 1.800.YES.WORD (800.937.9673) or give at www.SendBiblesNow.org

Click the link on our website…wbfj.fm today!! And thank you.

For over 80 years, Bible League International has been serving under-resourced churches by providing God’s Word in a way that people can read and understand.

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

–Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

–Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.

–Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

Heat can affect medications in several ways such as reducing their effectiveness or even make them unsafe to use. Some medications increase your sensitivity to heat or sunlight, potentially leading to heatstroke or sunburn.

https://www.cdc.gov/heat-health/hcp/clinical-overview/index.html

Health Alert: Find out more about that first confirmed case of measles in our state – and the Triad connection – on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

*Symptoms of measles (including fever and rash) can start seven to 21 days after being exposed. The State Health Department is recommending all unvaccinated individuals ages one year and older get the measles vaccination to protect themselves and those around them. *More information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. dph.ncdhhs.gov/measles.

Today is Barcode day

The first documented commercial use of a barcode, specifically the Universal Product Code (UPC) was on June 26, 1974, when a pack of Wrigley’s Juicy Fruit chewing gum was scanned at a grocery store in Troy, Ohio. Source: History Channel

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/history-bar-code-180956704/

The Newsboys have been dropped from their record label after the fall out of allegations against former frontman Michael Tait. Tait was not part of the original Newsboys lineup but has been frontman for the band the past 15 years. Praying for all involved. https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/newsboys-dropped-music-label-wake-michael-tait-sexual-assault-allegations