Friday News for June 27, 2025

Above normal temperatures continue for the final weekend of June.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Today is Food Truck day… Ice Cream Cake day… *Sunglasses day!!!!!

Today marks 9 months to the day since Helene devastated parts of Western NC.

“Cleanup, recovery, and the mental stress of it all continue”… Source: WataugaOnline

According to USGS, there have been close to 2,000 landslides over the past 9 months.

Update: Chimney Rock State Park will re-open to visitors this afternoon (June 27).

Registrations are required! https://www.chimneyrockpark.com/

Wells Fargo is closing its West End Center on 4 1/2 Street in downtown Winston-Salem – as early as this Monday – eliminating 150 jobs. Another part of the center, at Fourth and Broad streets, closed last year.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/article_b8ef9531-4069-4b06-b315-60321933b4fb.html#

The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Thursday that states, including South Carolina, have the authority to exclude abortion providers like Planned Parenthood from their Medicaid programs. The ruling, Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, is seen as a pro-life victory. https://cbn.com/news/us/supreme-court-rules-states-can-cut-planned-parenthood-medicaid-funding

Older adults now outnumber children in almost half of the counties in the United States, data from the Census Bureau shows. About 45% of the nation’s more than 3,100 counties reported more residents 65 years or older than those under the age of 18 in 2024. https://myfox8.com/news/older-adults-outnumber-children-in-almost-half-of-us-counties-census-data/

Original “Blue’s Clues” host Steve Burns has plans for a new podcast.

The 51-year-old Burns says his new podcast, “Alive,” will be part podcast, part conversation – with more ‘grown up’ topics that include mortality, loneliness, and success…with a focus on “what it means to stay human in a complicated world.”

https://www.today.com/popculture/tv/steve-burns-blues-clues-podcast-alive-rcna215071

Reports of a “fireball” sighting in the sky Thursday afternoon around lunchtime posted on social media from individuals across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia! NOTE: According to the American Meteor Society, the fireball’ is a ‘bolide’, a large meteor that creates a sonic boom.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/weather/fiery-ball-meteor-falling-from-sky-charlotte-north-carolina/275-d0e6fd3b

The Lexington Farmers Market is hosting their annual Blueberry Day celebration this Saturday morning from 8am till noon. Pick up fresh, locally grown blueberries, enjoy blueberry-themed treats from market vendors, and even snag recipe ideas for baking and preserving.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, June 27, 2025

Danbury Public Library = 9am – 1pm

Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS