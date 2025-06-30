Monday News for June 30, 2025

Final day of June!

Above normal temperatures. Best chance of showers later on Tuesday.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Last day: Bibles for Africa. Partner with WBFJ and Bible League International to bless 1,000 Bibleless believers in Africa. Example: $5 sends a Bible, $60 sends 12 Bibles.

For over 80 years, Bible League International has been serving under-resourced churches by providing God’s Word in a way that people can read and understand.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, June 30, 2025

Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville = 11am – 3:30pm

Pennybyrn on Penny Road in High Point = 10am – 2:30pm

Davidson Health & Rehab, Old Salisbury Rd (WS) = 10am – 2pm

Prayer concern: A child is in critical condition after being left in a hot car on Saturday. And the woman responsible is facing at least one child abuse charge, according to Greensboro police. The investigation is ongoing. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboro-woman-charged-after-leaving-child-in-hot-car-while-she-worked-documents-show/

NOTE: On a 90-degree day, a car’s interior can quickly heat up to 109 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees at 30 minutes.

UPDATE: I-40 near the NC / Tennessee line is back open (one lane each direction) after being CLOSED for 9-days due to flooding and landslides.

Update: Chimney Rock State Park reopened to visitors Friday afternoon – nine months after Hurricane Helene. Registrations are required! https://www.chimneyrockpark.com/

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announcing over the weekend that he will NOT seek re-election in 2026.

No more ‘Blue Screen of Death’?

Microsoft’s infamous “blue screen of death,” which appears on our computer monitors whenever Windows users experienced “unexpected restarts,” will soon be retired.

Microsoft is “streamlining the unexpected restart experience” with a new black-colored screen later this summer on all Windows 11 devices that use 24H2 operating software.

*Reboots will be reduced to “about two seconds for most users”. WOW! That’s fast!

Freedom in Christ…

“Live as people who are free,

not using your freedom as a cover-up for evil,

but living as servants of God.” 1 Peter 2:16 ESV

At the Box Office: Apple’s high-octane racing film “F1: The Movie” zooming to the top of the U.S. and Canadian box office in its opening weekend.

“How to Train Your Dragon” and “Elio” rounding out the top 3.

Duke Energy customers: “Thank you for limiting energy usage last week between the hours of 3pm and 8pm during Extreme Heat conditions across the state’.

Tips to lower your bill, while conserving energy:

Run appliances like your dish washer, clothes washer + dryer during the morning or late evening.

Use COLD water when washing clothes.

Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting. Source: Duke Energy

“Everything was created through him (Christ) and for him.

He existed before anything else, and he holds all creation together.

Christ is the head of the church, which is his body.

He is the beginning, supreme over all who rise from the dead.

So He (Jesus) is first in everything”. Colossians 1:17-18 NLT