Celebrate the 4th with the Carolina Disco Turkeys

wbfj-verne
June 30, 2025

Carolina Disco Turkeys post-game fireworks on the 4th of July.

Location: Wake Forest’s Couch Ballpark

First pitch at 6:30pm this Friday evening (July 4)

Disco Turkeys taking on their new rival, the Marion Hungry Mothers

Parking will be free for the game and fireworks until the 6:30 first pitch.

Tickets for the game begin at $10 with premium options also available. Children 3 and under are free.

Season 5: This year’s team has players from several top regional schools, including Appalachian State, High Point, LaSalle, Old Dominion, VMI, St. Bonaventure and others. Several also played their high school ball in the area.

Tickets at discoturkeys.com 

 

Thanks to Greg Sullivan, president and co-owner of the Carolina Disco Turkeys, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Tuesday (July 1) talking turkey or is that ‘Disco Turkey’.

 

