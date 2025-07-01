Tuesday News for July 01, 2025

Today is July 1st.

AAA: The current average for regular unleaded statewide is $2.90 a gallon (July 01). https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Several new laws will take effect in North Carolina today (July 01) including a ban on certain vaping products, changes to automotive insurance policies, and transportation commerce tax. Expect to pay ‘more’ with the last two items.

https://ncnewsline.com/2025/06/30/a-trio-of-new-state-laws-will-take-effect-july-1/

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough was one of nine North Carolinians recently inducted into the ‘Order of the Long Leaf Pine’, the state’s highest honor.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2025/06/25/governor-stein-celebrates-exceptional-north-carolinians-long-leaf-pine-presentation

Deep Discounts in JULY (Team Clark Howard)

Expect to find big deals on clothing and electronics, not to mention home items such as appliances, grills, furniture and tools. Clark Howard: https://clark.com/save-money/july-deals/

Amazon Prime Day (4-day event this year) happening July 8-11

It’s $5 Tuesday at Marketplace Cinemas in Winston Salem Info at MPCWS.com

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (thru Aug 6). *Local Regal location in High Point and Greensboro. https://www.regmovies.com/promotions

Food Deals in July

Free Slurpee Day – July 11 (7-Eleven day)

National Fry Day – July 11

National Hot Dog Day – July 16

National Ice Cream Day – July 20

National Lasagna Day – July 29

National Chicken Wing Day – July 29

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Tuesday, July 1, 2025

HopeCity on Motsinger Road in the Wallburg community = 10am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Rip Current Warning. Lifeguards along Wrightsville Beach rescued up to 10 swimmers over the weekend from dangerous Rip Currents. Last year, there were nearly 200 rip current rescues in just four days during the July 4th holiday. Remember: Rip currents don’t pull swimmers underwater, but carry you away from the shore. https://www.cbs17.com/news/north-carolina-news/rip-currents-rescues-at-north-carolina-coast-just-as-july-fourth-week-set-to-begin/

NOTE: On a 90-degree day, a car’s interior can quickly heat up to 109 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees at 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article_

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart passed away earlier today after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 15 at his Louisiana home. Swaggart was 90 years old.

https://cbn.com/news/us/evangelist-jimmy-swaggart-has-finished-his-earthly-race-passes-away-90

Thanks Greg Sullivan, Carolina Disco Turkeys, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show this morning!

Celebrate the Fourth with the Carolina Disco Turkeys

Post-game fireworks on the 4th of July. The Disco Turkeys taking on the Marion Hungry Mothers at Wake Forest’s Couch Ballpark. First pitch at 6:30pm this Friday evening. FREE parking before 6:30pm and fireworks after the game.

Tickets start at $10. Children 3 and under are free.

*This year’s team has players from APP State, High Point University, LaSalle, Old Dominion, VMI, St. Bonaventure and others. Several also played their high school ball in the area. Tickets at discoturkeys.com

Celebrating FREEDOM in Christ…

“But be careful that by using your freedom

you don’t somehow make a believer

who is weak in faith fall into sin” 1 Corinthians 8:9 GW