WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 2, 2025

Friday night, my wife and I had the opportunity to attend a local “Movie In The Park”.  The setup was well planned to maximize space and crowd.  2 (two-sided) inflatable screens were set up about 20-30 feet apart.  One screen played the movie from one side; the other screen from the other side.  Patrons were seated on both sides of each screen.  That means that half of the attendees saw the movie as it was intended.  The other half viewed in reverse. Our placement was in direct view of one the reverse displays.

All of us saw the same movie.  The storyline and plot were the same.  The bad guys were the same as were the good guys.  The dialogue and soundtrack matched as well.  The only time that it was an inconvenience was the rare occurrence of words on the screen.  In that split second, we had to cast a quick glance to the other screen to better determine what was happening.  We had to change our perspective.

How often in life do we need a change of perspective?  So often, things just don’t seem right.  But when we see if from a different viewpoint (God’s) – it tends to come into focus a little better. When the plot of life thickens, maybe it’s time for a redirection of our attention.

“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord.  “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughtsIsaiah 55:8-9

  • Wally

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Patriotic Celebrations

wbfj-kurt
July 3, 2025

Thursday News for July 03, 2025

wbfj-verne
July 3, 2025

SUN@5: July 06, 2025

wbfj-verne
July 2, 2025

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 2, 2025

Helping Kids Avoid the ‘Summer Slide’ (Focus on the Family)

wbfj-verne
July 2, 2025

NEW STATE LAWS (July 1, 2025)

wbfj-verne
July 2, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.