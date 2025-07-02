Wednesday Word

Friday night, my wife and I had the opportunity to attend a local “Movie In The Park”. The setup was well planned to maximize space and crowd. 2 (two-sided) inflatable screens were set up about 20-30 feet apart. One screen played the movie from one side; the other screen from the other side. Patrons were seated on both sides of each screen. That means that half of the attendees saw the movie as it was intended. The other half viewed in reverse. Our placement was in direct view of one the reverse displays.

All of us saw the same movie. The storyline and plot were the same. The bad guys were the same as were the good guys. The dialogue and soundtrack matched as well. The only time that it was an inconvenience was the rare occurrence of words on the screen. In that split second, we had to cast a quick glance to the other screen to better determine what was happening. We had to change our perspective.

How often in life do we need a change of perspective? So often, things just don’t seem right. But when we see if from a different viewpoint (God’s) – it tends to come into focus a little better. When the plot of life thickens, maybe it’s time for a redirection of our attention.

“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts. Isaiah 55:8-9