Wednesday News for July 02, 2025

Power outages Several hundred people were without power this morning in Guildford, Yadkin, Davidson and Randolph counties.

High Country Flash Flooding? Boone and Blowing Rock received up to 5 inches of rain in a short amount of time on Tuesday, leading to Flash Flooding across many areas of Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes, and Avery counties. Local media

Pets are like family! A growing number of young Americans are putting travel plans on hold, and it’s not because of the cost. It’s because they don’t want to leave their pets behind. A national survey commissioned by TrustedHousesitters found that over half (56%) of pet owners say they travel less since getting a pet.

*Over half of US households (66%) – around 86 million homes – own a pet.

Lewisville Fire Department posting: ‘fireworks are best left to the professionals’

No sparks, no accidents – just safe celebrations this 4th of July!

Public school boards across our state will be restricting the use of cellphones and other wireless tech devices due to a new state law.House Bill 959 , signed into law on Tuesday by Gov. Josh Stein, comes as states across the country are attempting to crack down on cellphone use in schools. A policy must be in place by January 1st.

Big announcement on Tuesday: Human Trafficking Resource Center (formerly Triad Ladder of Hope) is now part of Open Door Ministries of High Point.

https://www.nchtrc.org/ Human Trafficking Hotline # 1 (888) 373-7888

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough was one of nine North Carolinians recently inducted into the ‘Order of the Long Leaf Pine’, the state’s highest honor.

Alert: High Rip Current ‘Risk’ for the Grand Strand today (Myrtle Beach).

Lifeguards along Wrightsville Beach rescued up to 10 swimmers last Saturday from dangerous Rip Currents. Last year, there were nearly 200 rip current rescues – in just four days – during the July 4th holiday. Remember: Rip currents don’t pull swimmers underwater, but carry you away from the shore. https://www.cbs17.com/news/north-carolina-news/rip-currents-rescues-at-north-carolina-coast-just-as-july-fourth-week-set-to-begin/

Gone MAD at the Mad House? Three Street Stock Series drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium were handed suspensions for post-race actions officials described as “detrimental to stock car racing” last Saturday (June 28).

Note: No racing at Bowman Gray Stadium during the upcoming July Fourth holiday weekend. Racing returns at the Mad House on July 12. Source: Local media

“Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is

…there is freedom” 2 Corinthians 3:17 ESV

How many in North Carolina could be affected by Big Bill in DC.

President Trump has been fighting for his domestic policy bill for weeks, but some feel it’s shaping up to be a big betrayal. Proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could cost the state $700 million to continue serving the more than a million people currently on the program or face cutting eligibility.

Medicaid was expanded in North Carolina with bipartisan support in December 2023, allowing roughly 670,000 people to access benefits, totaling 3.1 million people who qualify. Bottom line: “This bill is anything but beautiful,” said NC Governor Josh Stein.

Several new laws taking effect in North Carolina this week including a ban on certain vaping products, changes to automotive insurance policies, and changes to non-compete agreements. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm www.13newsnow.com/article/news/local/north-carolina/new-nc-state-laws-in-effect-july-1/291-5f7411ab-c764-4b27-bdf8-040e6dc10fd1

Many tributes have been posted for Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart highlighting his decades of work preaching the gospel, despite scandals that cost him his ordination from the Assemblies of God. Swaggart died on Tuesday at the age of 90.

UPDATE: I-40 near the NC / Tennessee line is back open (one lane each direction) after being CLOSED for 9-days due to flooding and landslides.

Update: Chimney Rock State Park reopened to visitors last Friday – nine months after Hurricane Helene. Registrations are required! https://www.chimneyrockpark.com/