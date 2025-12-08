WHAT'S NEW
Home Sunday @ 5 (Dec 14, 2025)

Sunday @ 5 (Dec 14, 2025)

wbfj-verne
December 8, 2025

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ (Dec 14, 2025)…

 

At least 3 million Americans struggle with ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’, a type of depression triggered by shorter days and longer nights.

Dr. Alicia Brooks discusses the symptoms, causes and best remedies for Seasonal Affective Disorder’.

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/sad-seasonal-affective-disorder-is-real

 

 

Plus…

 

The bells are ringing near those Red Kettles supporting your local Salvation Army.

Wally and Verne chat with Major Chuck Whiten (the new kid on the block) with the Winston-Salem Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To Ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com   https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

 

 

Plus…

 

Local author Micah Mills shares about the inspiration of her Christian children’s book

“I Carried the King of Kings” (Illustrated by Alexis Berg)

Meet ‘Sippi the donkey’ sharing about the of Jesus in a kid friendly way.

 Learn more on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Carried-King-Kings-Micah-Mills/dp/B0DFKC6YYR

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Dec 14, 2025)

 

