“Teach a kid to blow a horn, and he won’t blow a safe”

Wally and Verne chat with Major Chuck Whiten (the new kid on the block) with the Winston-Salem Salvation Army. Major Whiten’s life was majorly influenced by the Salvation Army. He does play an instrument and you might just hear Major Whiten near a Red Kettle around the Twin City!!

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

Your generosity stays local!

To Ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-sa…/christmas

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show (Wally + Verne) on Nov 25, 2025

Listen to our interview