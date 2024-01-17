Remembering seniors on Valentine’s Day, with– It’s the WBFJ “Sweetheart Surprise” … we need you, your family, your office, your small group, your class… to make Valentine cards with encouraging messages. Drop your cards off by February 4th. They will delivered via Senior Services, Meals On Wheels and at select facilities in time for Valentines. Simple or elaborate, every card will be treasured by the person who receives it… an easy way to brighten someone’s day. Thank You!

DROP-OFF DEADLINE: Sunday February 4th @ Participating LOWES FOODS STORES or the WBFJ Studios

PARTICIPATING LOWES FOODS STORES:

Winston-Salem (Peters Creek Pkwy, Robinhood Rd, Reynolda Rd)

King

Kernersville

Clemmons

Lewisville

Walkertown

Bermuda Run

Mt Airy

Archdale

Jamestown

Oak Ridge

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: Senior Services of Forsyth County, Senior Resources of Guilford County, Davie County Senior Services, Davidson County Senior Services, Stokes County Senior Services, Surry County Senior Services, Yadkin County Senior Services, Phoenix Packaging and Lowes Foods

SPECIAL THANKS to PHOENIX PACKAGING