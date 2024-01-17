Wednesday News for January 17, 2024

Below normal temperatures through the weekend . FYI: The ‘perfect’ indoor temperature…between 68 and 72 degrees!

Reminder: Have your car battery checked at an Auto Parts place usually for free (especially if its 3 years old or older). Check those wiper blades. Also, check your tires (for proper inflation). Tires lose air in cold temperatures. https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/how-long-to-warm-up-the-engine-before-driving

Today is Customer Service Day. Thanks to all of those that ‘serve’ others!

Happy (belated) 175th birthday to Forsyth County. On January 16, 1849, Stokes County was divided in two – just south of Germanton- and Forsyth County was born. BTW: Forsyth County began as a Moravian settlement in 1753 , calling their land ‘Wachovia’. After two settlements were established (called Bethabara and Bethania), the Town of Salem was started in 1766 as the central town in the Wachovia tract. https://www.co.forsyth.nc.us/budget/assets/documents/budget1011/history.pdf

Too cold for an afternoon run? Maybe not… A comprehensive study out of France analyzing the collective finish times at six major marathons over 10 years found that 44 degrees is ideal ‘outdoor temperature’ (for women) churning out the best performances. Fitness experts suggest that the ‘longer you run, the cooler you want it to be’. https://www.shape.com/fitness/cardio/whats-best-temperature-run

College Hoops

(Men) North Carolina State rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Wake Forest 83-76 last night in Raleigh.

Looking ahead: (SAT) Wake Forest hosting Louisville at the Joel (noon). (MON) The Deacs at UNC in Chapel Hill (7pm) TONIGHT (WED) The Tarheels hosting Louisville in Chapel Hill. Tip off at 9pm. Also, Virginia Tech vs Virginia.

You may have heard rumors that UNC-G is cutting its nursing program. Not totally true. According to the Chancellor, ‘a few programs within UNCG’s nursing school could get cut, but the nursing school as a whole will remain”. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/uncg-releases-program-cut-recommendations-nursing-school/

The Thomasville Public Library will provide a dedicated space for veterans to enjoy coffee and light refreshments on the fourth Wednesday of each month, starting January 25. The Heroes Center, a High Point-based nonprofit, will host the events while providing ‘local resources, information and assistance’ to area veterans.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/thomasville-library-will-host-monthly-coffee-with-veterans-session/article

Number of the day = 40%

Almost 40% of jobs (globally) could be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence, according to the International Monetary Fund.

As AI continues to be adapted by more workers and businesses, it’s expected to both help and hurt the human workforce. The effects of A-I will be greatly felt in ‘white-collar workers in advanced economies’. Manuel labor jobs…still performed by humans! https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/15/tech/imf-global-employment-risk-ai-intl-hnk/index.html

NC DOT: Traffic Alerts this week

Southeastern Forsyth County: One lane of Hwy 311 will be closed daily (9am – 3pm thru Friday) from Ridgewood Road exit to the Union Cross Road exit.

Clemmons: One eastbound and one westbound lane of I-40 will be CLOSED on Friday (9am – 4pm) between the Bermuda Run exit and the Harper Road exit

*The sections of I-40 are being temporarily closed so that a contractor can replace defective light bulbs in the twin arm lights on the median barrier wall.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/lane-closures-on-i-40-i-74-planned-this-week/

Surviving Extremely Cold temperatures…

“Wind chill is a BIG factor, causing frostbite on exposed skin in a few minutes and hypothermia shortly thereafter,’ according to the National Weather Service.

The most susceptible parts to frostbite are fingers, toes, ear lobes and the tip of your nose, Symptoms of frostbite include a loss of feeling in the extremity and a white or pale appearance. “Avoid outdoor activities if possible. If you must be outside, wear appropriate clothing, dress in layers, and cover exposed skin. Also, keep pets indoors…”

https://www.weather.gov/bou/windchill

Election 2024: Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

The IRS will begin accepting 2023 your federal income tax return on January 29th. Getting money back? Refunds are usually issued within 21 days of electronic filing.

The average refund last year: $3,000 dollars, according to IRS filing statistics.

*FYI: April 15th is the filing deadline this year! www.irs.gov

National March for Life 2024 happening this Friday (Jan 19) in Washington, DC

This year’s theme, “With every woman, for every child.”

Changing hearts and minds for Life. The goal of the national March for Life is to not only change laws at the state and federal level, but to change the culture to ultimately make abortion unthinkable. The March for Life has been held once a year since 1974.

This is the 2nd gathering to be held since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (by way of the Dobbs case) on June 2022. https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Friday’s Timeline…

Pre-Rally worship with Danny Gokey: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Speakers: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Jim Daly (Focus on the Family)

Pastor Greg Laurie and his wife Cathe

March for Life: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

*You can watch via live-stream on the March for Life website, Facebook, and YouTube channel. https://marchforlife.org/