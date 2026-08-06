Thursday News August 6, 2026

Be aware of kids at the bus stop throughout August!

Now is the time to brush up on NC’s ‘School Bus Stop Law’

Traffic Alert: Water Main Break in Kernersville

West Mountain Street is CLOSED between Dobson Street and Vernon Street while repairs are underway. Avoid the area.

*70 customers are without water, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, August 6…

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, First Street (WS) until 2:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Out of an abundance of caution: Restaurant chain Qdoba has followed Chipotle in removing jalapeños from its locations amid a salmonella outbreak that has affected people in at least 27 states including North Carolina, according to health officials. The latest outbreak is linked to jalapeño peppers grown in Sinaloa, Mexico…and distributed to restaurants including Qdoba and Chipotle, according to CDC.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/qdoba-jalapenos-salmonella-outbreak-affects-dozens-of-states/

Experts: Foodborne illness investigations are complex. Especially for this parasite, cyclospora. Symptoms can take as long as two weeks to appear after people have eaten contaminated food.

Seriously, we should all keep a ‘food journal’ https://www.cnn.com/2026/08/05/health/cyclospora-nurses-interviews?

Surry County remains under a State of Emergency.

Clean up continues. Praying for businesses and facilities that flooded over the weekend.

Call 336-786-3501 with any storm related questions or needs. https://www.mountairy.org/

Boil water advisory still in effect for western Rockingham County…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/boil-water-advisory-rockingham-county/73348536

Local Baseball: The Dash over Asheville last night (7-4). First pitch at 6:30pm

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2026-08

The Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

www.wyndhamchampionship.com/sponsorships/pro-ams/

NFL: Hall of Fame (pre-season) Game

Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals TONIGHT (8pm)

In a recent sleep study, the “ideal sleep temperature” is 67 degrees.

It’s the temperature most Americans say helps them fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The EPA recommends 78 degrees for air conditioner thermostats in the summer. 67 degrees is the new 78? Source: Sleep wellness brand Bear Mattress

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2026/08/04/america-preferred-ac-temperature-study/91169671007/?utm

As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show

Thanks to Dustin Millirons (MILL – IRONS) with ‘‘All About Care H-V-A-C’ making a ‘house call’, helping us stay (AC) cool during this Summer Heat.

Call with questions: 336-771-9000 or click https://www.allaboutcarehvac.com/