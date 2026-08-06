Keep Cool this Summer

Keeping our HVAC units running smoothly during summer

Dustin Millirons with ‘All About Care HVAC’ shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) some of the common challenges our HVAC units endure during this extreme summer heat. Plus, simple things we can do as homeowners when it comes to routine maintenance.

All About Care Heating & Air, a family-owned HVAC contractor serving the Piedmont Triad area, specializes in residential and commercial heating, cooling, and refrigeration services, maintaining a reputation for honest diagnoses and dependable installations.

Give them a call at 336-771-9000 or click www.allaboutcarehvac.com/

Listen to our conversation with Dustin…

In a recent sleep study, the “ideal sleep temperature” is 67 degrees.

It’s the temperature most Americans say helps them fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

The EPA recommends 78 degrees for air conditioner thermostats in the summer.

www.usatoday.com/story/news/natio…udy/91169671007/

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show on Thursday, August 6, 2026