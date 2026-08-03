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When do we stop for a school bus?

wbfj-verne
August 3, 2026

Back-to-School

It’s August, so it’s time to brush up on NC’s ‘School Bus Stop Law’.

When do we stop for a school bus? Important information on the News Blog.

Let’s all do our part to keep kids safe this school year!

Two-lane roads – All traffic from both directions must stop.
Two-lane roads with a center turn lane – All traffic from both directions must stop.
Four-lane roads without a median – All traffic from both directions must stop.

Divided highways with a median separation – Only traffic following the bus must stop.
Roadways of four lanes or more with a center turn lane – Only traffic following the bus must stop.

Always keep an eye out for children who may unexpectedly cross the road, especially near bus stops, schools, and parks.
Source: NC-DMV School Bus and Traffic Safety

 

 

ALL Lanes Must Stop

Motorists traveling in both directions must stop for a school or church bus with flashing red lights and an extended stop arm on two, three, and four-lane roads.

Center Turn Lanes: A painted or paved center turn lane does not count as a safety divider, meaning traffic from both directions must still stop.

The Only Exception

Drivers moving in the opposite direction do not have to stop only if the roadway has four or more lanes and is separated by a raised physical barrier or an unpaved median.

**House Bill 7 effective July 15, 2026.

 

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