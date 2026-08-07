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Alpha International Ministries-AIM (SUN@5)

wbfj-verne
August 7, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne…

Did you know there are still people around the world who have never heard the Gospel of Jesus?

Alpha International Ministries – AIM has been ‘empowering local church leaders and children in unreached and persecuted regions for over 60 years with a focus on the 10/40 window.

Learn more about AIM’s humble beginnings in Greensboro back in 1965. Why a focus on people in the 10/40 Window. And how we can help through their ‘Giving Children Hope (GCH) Child Sponsorships.

Going where others cannot go

$35 dollars monthly to help a child (physically, mentally and spiritually in the name of Jesus).

Sponsor a local pastor in the 10/40 window for $100 monthly.

Sign up for their newsletter and consider a child sponsorship at www.aim18.org/  or call 817 453-0740

The Joshua Project highlights the peoples and places with the least access or response to the gospel living in the 10/40 window.  www.JoshuaProject.net

 

Verne chats with Jenna Carson and Keith McMullin with Alpha International Ministries -AIM

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 9, 2026)

 

 

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