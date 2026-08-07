Friday News August 7, 2026

HOT…HAZY…HUMID for the Weekend.

Attention Surry County / Mount Airy citizens who experienced damage from last weekend’s storms. Surry County Office of Emergency Management has sent out an online questionnaire to find who had damage from recent flooding in Surry County.

You could possibly qualify for funding assistance!

Click on the link at wbfj.fm (news) https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/MkG9PMCVSh

Surry County health officials are urging residents to check private wells and septic systems for possible ‘contamination’ after major flooding last weekend.

BTW: There is currently a fee for well water testing, but county officials say they are working to waive that cost for affected residents.

Praying for businesses and facilities rebounding from historic flooding.

Call 336-786-3501 with any storm related questions or needs.

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday…

High Point Medical Center = 8am – 5pm

Old Union Church in Sophia = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

35 years ago this week? British scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee released the World Wide Web to the public on August 6, 1991. Sir Tim had developed the concept while working at CERN, the European particle physics laboratory, creating the fundamental technologies that still power the internet today things like HTML, URLs, and HTTP, originally as a way for researchers to share information easily. Pretty wild to think that just 35 years ago, the ‘WEB’ or the mobile devise that we use for scrolling and chatting existed in the way we know it today! https://wataugaonline.com/

Sales Tax (Free) weekend in Virginia and South Carolina (Aug 7–9 Fri-Sun)

North Carolina does not participate in a sale tax holiday.

https://www.nerdwallet.com/taxes/learn/sales-tax-holiday-back-to-school-shopping

NFL: Hall of Fame Game (pre-season) Panthers WIN. Carolina Panthers (33-30) over the Arizona Cardinals last night. https://www.panthers.com/news/

The Wyndham Golf Championship thru Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

www.wyndhamchampionship.com/sponsorships/pro-ams/

Local Baseball: The DASH at home through Sunday.

Tonight: The DASH become the Carolina Reapers? First pitch at 6:30pm

Saturday: Renaissance Festival night. First pitch at 6:30pm.

Sunday afternoon: Touch-A-Truck at the Ballpark. First pitch at 2pm.

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2026-08

Several area schools are holding preseason scrimmages TONIGHT including the

Mount Tabor Jamboree…Glenn Jamboree…Oak Grove scrimmages…and the North Davidson Clash at the Castle

BTW: High School Football (regular season games) begin in 2 weeks (August 21).

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article_9f03a4ce-1ebf-4953-9cbb-73831f1dfec6.html

Be aware of kids at the bus stop throughout August! Now is the time to brush up on NC’s ‘School Bus Stop Law’

Update: Power is back on in the East Winston area (as of 11am) after an early morning crash took down a power pole along Highland Avenue and MLK Drive.

Traffic lights were not working properly along MLK from Hwy 52 to Rams Drive.

NOTE: Most of the Forsyth County Health and Human Services Campus on Highland Avenue was ‘CLOSED’ this morning due to the earlier power outage. Staff can be reached remotely by phone or email. *The Pharmacy (at Highland Avenue Center) is open.

Source: Forsyth County Government on social media

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is looking for a new interim superintendent after the announcement on Thursday that Dr. Don Phipps will retire on September 30, 2026.

The Board of Education is scheduled to meet this Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 4pm at the Education Building in Winston-Salem to discuss the search.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/wsfcs-superintendent-don-phipps-to-retire-in-september-2026/83-

Winston-Salem attorney David Daggett has been appointed (by Governor Stein) to the North Carolina Supplemental Retirement Board of Trustees, a nine-member board that oversees the state’s retirement savings plans for public employees.

https://abc45.com/news/local/gov-josh-stein-appoints-attorney-david-daggett-to-nc-supplemental-retirement-board

Women now hold more payroll jobs than guys in the US workforce for only the third time in history. https://nypost.com/2026/08/06/us-news/women-hold-more-jobs-than-men-for-third-time-in-us-history/

Friday is Lighthouse day

North Carolina has seven primary coastal lighthouses.

*Bald Head Island Lighthouse (Old Baldy)

Built in 1817, it is the state’s oldest standing lighthouse.

Bodie Island Lighthouse

Located near Nags Head with distinct black and white horizontal stripes.

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

The tallest brick lighthouse in US, famous for its black and white spirals.

Cape Lookout Lighthouse

Located on the southern Outer Banks

Currituck Beach Lighthouse

Found in Corolla, showing the natural red-brick exterior.

Oak Island Lighthouse

Situated near Caswell Beach, built in 1958

*Ocracoke Island Lighthouse

The oldest operating light in North Carolina, painted white

https://www.visitnc.com/list/7-coastal-lighthouses-explore-north-carolina

Have you become afraid of the dark?

Writer Christy Povolish encourages us to “Keep your eyes focused on Jesus,

for He is our Lighthouse…providing the light and peace that we all need.”

“The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear?” Psalm 27:1

https://christypovolish.wordpress.com/2008/03/18/he-is-our-lighthouse/