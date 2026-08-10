Monday News August 10, 2026

First day for students in WS/FC Schools…Lexington City…Stokes County

Union Grove Christian and Wesleyan Christian Academy

Watch out for kids at the bus stop. Slowdown in designated school zones.

Patience: Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Transportation Director Tisha Davidson advises students to arrive at their designated bus stops 10 minutes early during the first few weeks of school! The district is facing a driver shortage, with 42 out of 237 routed buses lacking drivers this week, making bus delays likely. www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/article/3062854

Nationwide, there are more than 480,000 yellow school buses transporting an estimated 26 million students to and from school.

Note: WS/FC students are no longer allowed to carry metal beverage containers (like Hydro Flasks or Yetis) inside schools to reduce safety risks and speed up metal detector checks. Only clear plastic drink containers are permitted.

*Middle and high school students will undergo mandatory safe-entry screenings via weapon detection systems or random room checks…

*Cook Literacy Model School has officially closed, meaning those 186 enrolled students have been reassigned to Ashley, Whitaker, and Kimberly Park Elementary Schools. https://abc45.com/news/local/classroom-changes-wsfcs-implements-metal-water-bottle-ban-preparing-for-bus-delays

Back-to-School Vaccine Clinics

For those required back-to-school immunizations for students K-12 are happening at local Health Departments in our area. Details at wbfj.fm

RECALL: Taylor Farms is ​recalling prepared foods (such as salsa and guacamole) containing jalapenos from retailers including Walmart and Whole Foods in several states over potential salmonella contamination. This is the second ‌major foodborne illness linked to Taylor Farms in recent weeks.

https://www.today.com/health/recall/taylor-farms-jalapeno-product-recall-salmonella-rcna591684

Traffic Alert: Winston Road widening project in Lexington

Traffic will soon move into the outside lanes in both directions this week (Aug 10) according to NC DOT. The traffic shift will allow crews to begin work on the median island areas (between Hayes Jewelers and the new Dollar General). www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/winston-road-widening-project-remains-on-schedule-traffic-shift-coming-aug-10/article

Update: Over 200 damage sites due to recent flooding have been reported to date in Sunny county. Damage Assessment Teams will continue operations until all reported damage has been reviewed, meaning that current totals are not final.

*Surry county residents who may have questions or need assistance filling out damage forms can contact the Surry County Disaster Hotline at (336)-401-8299.

Forms for damage assessment on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.co.surry.nc.us/ or it can be directly accessed here: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/MkG9PMCVSh

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake has struck western Colombia, with at least 29 fatalities. Pray for the victims and first responders. Live updates: https://cnn.it/3TDCpdb

Today (August 10) is S’mores Day…Spoil Your Dog day…

Today is also Lazy Day. Carve out some time to sit back, relax, and enjoy!

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Monday, August 10…

Oak Ridge Methodist Church (Oak Ridge) = 1:30pm – 6:30pm

Fairfield Community Church in High Point = 2pm – 7pm

Tuesday, August 11…

First Baptist Church of Stanleyville = 2pm – 6pm

Salem One in Kernersville = 1pm – 5:30pm

Oak View Baptist Church in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

Paul’s Chapel on West Center Street Ext, Lexington = 2:30pm – 7pm

Ellisboro Baptist Church in Madison = 2:30pm – 7pm

Fork Baptist Church in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Wittenberg Lutheran Church in Granite Quarry = 2pm – 6pm

Maple Springs Baptist Church in Ronda = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

It’s been over a month since Kaitlyn Bryant told police she’d been attacked by a man while jogging in Tanglewood Park. The report led to a massive manhunt.

But it was false. Last Friday, Bryant was charged with felony obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office. Investigators disproved her claims using interviews, technology, and DNA testing.

Bryant‘s next court appearance will be August 20. Source: https://forsyth.cc/sheriff/

Actor Ben Jones, best known as the trusty mechanic Cooter Davenport in the 80s TV comedy “The Dukes of Hazzard,” passed away on Sunday at age 84. Jones served in the US House of Representatives from Georgia’s 4th district back in the early 1990s. https://www.cnn.com/2026/08/10/entertainment/ben-jones-dukes-hazzard-dead-scli?cid=external-feeds_iluminar_google\

PGA: 24-year-old Michael Brennan wins the Wyndham Golf Championship on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. Brennan, a Virginia native, played his college golf at Wake Forest before turning pro in 2024. www.wyndhamchampionship.com/sponsorships/pro-ams/

The Winston-Salem Open happening August 22 – 29

*Tix are now available for this annual premier tennis event! https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

At the Box Office: “SpiderMan: Brand New Day” still dominating at theaters

#2 Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

NOTE: “Young Washington” will be released to streaming this week (likely August 11).

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/young-washington-charges-onto-streaming-072712969.html

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

Back to School: It prayerfully takes a village!

As students head back to school, let’s remember

the bus drivers who start before sunrise,

the custodians who keeping classrooms clean,

the cafeteria workers serving hundreds of meals,

the secretaries answering lots of questions daily,

teachers (and administrators) that carry so much responsibility.

And parents (and grandparents) who patiently help students learn.

Take a moment today to pray for safety, wisdom, strength and encouragement.

A successful school year depends on a lot of people, working together,

and every one matters.