Guilford County Hiring Events

Guilford County invites job seekers to explore career opportunities through a series of specialized hiring events throughout August.

Public Safety Career Expo

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3 to 6 p.m.

401 W. Sycamore St., Greensboro

Learn about positions in Animal Services, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Services, Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center, Juvenile Detention, and Security

Nursing Hiring Event

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2 to 6 p.m.

1203 Maple St., Greensboro

Seeking to hire school nurses and clinical nurse specialists

Juvenile Detention Hiring Event

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 3 to 6 p.m.

15 Lockheed Court, Greensboro

Seeking to fill Juvenile Counselor Technician positions

Social Services Hiring Event

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 3 to 6 p.m.

1203 Maple St., Greensboro

Seeking to fill social work positions in Children’s Services

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in advance by visiting the online career portal at GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Careers.

Job seekers can visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/HiringEvents to find more information on upcoming hiring events.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at (336) 641-3324.

Media inquiries can be directed to Eddi Cabrera at ecabrera@guilfordcountync.gov.