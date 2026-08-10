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Guilford County Hiring Events

wbfj-verne
August 10, 2026

Guilford County invites job seekers to explore career opportunities through a series of specialized hiring events throughout August.

Public Safety Career Expo
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3 to 6 p.m.
401 W. Sycamore St., Greensboro
Learn about positions in Animal Services, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Services, Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center, Juvenile Detention, and Security

Nursing Hiring Event
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2 to 6 p.m.
1203 Maple St., Greensboro
Seeking to hire school nurses and clinical nurse specialists

Juvenile Detention Hiring Event
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 3 to 6 p.m.
15 Lockheed Court, Greensboro
Seeking to fill Juvenile Counselor Technician positions

Social Services Hiring Event
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 3 to 6 p.m.
1203 Maple St., Greensboro
Seeking to fill social work positions in Children’s Services

 

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in advance by visiting the online career portal at GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Careers.

Job seekers can visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/HiringEvents to find more information on upcoming hiring events.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at (336) 641-3324.

Media inquiries can be directed to Eddi Cabrera at ecabrera@guilfordcountync.gov.

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