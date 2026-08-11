Tuesday News August 11, 2026

BTS = First day of students at Gospel Light Christian school

Today is ‘Play in the Sand Day’…’All Sons and Daughters day’…and ‘Medical Check-up (reminder) Day’

Race to find survivors after that 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday…as the death toll continues to rise (175 dead). A senior UN representative warning that food distribution will be crucial following the initial emergency response efforts in Columbia. Pray for the victims and first responders.

Live updates: https://www.cnn.com/2026/08/11/world/live-news/colombia-earthquake-latest

“Patience” Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Transportation Director Tisha Davidson suggesting that students should arrive at their designated bus stops 10 minutes earlier during the first week of school! BTW: The district is facing a driver shortage, with 42 out of 237 routed buses lacking drivers this week. www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/article/3062854

*Watch out for kids at the bus stop. Slowdown in designated school zones…

Surry county residents who experienced storm damage from flooding back on August 2 need to fill out an online form ASAP.

Questions? Please contact the Surry County Disaster Hotline at (336)-401-8299.

Damage Assessment Teams will continue operations until all reported damage has been reviewed. https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/MkG9PMCVSh

The Farmers’ Almanac has released its winter weather forecast. Looks like El Niño will remain an important influence this winter, favoring wetter-than-normal conditions across much of the southern states including North Carolina, with surges of cold air. Wanna build a snowman? 😊 https://www.farmersalmanac.com/farmers-almanac-2026-2027-winter-weather-forecast

The Perseid meteor shower will ‘peak’ over the next 2 nights / early mornings.

Find a dark location away from city lights. Look north and allow your eyes time to adjust

https://www.fox29.com/news/august-2026-solar-eclipse-when-how-see-from-northeast?

The next Veterans Coffee event at Richard Childress Racing is planned for this Wednesday morning (August 12). *Doors open at 8am, program begins at 9am.

RCR headquarters building (3rd floor) on Industrial Drive in Welcome.

Sponsored by Veterans Bridge Home. https://veteransbridgehome.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, August 11…

Salem One in Kernersville = 1pm – 5:30pm

Oak View Baptist Church in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

First Baptist Church of Stanleyville = 2pm – 6pm

Fork Baptist Church in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Wittenberg Lutheran Church in Granite Quarry = 2pm – 6pm

Ellisboro Baptist Church in Madison = 2:30pm – 7pm

Maple Springs Baptist Church in Ronda = 2:30pm – 7pm

Paul’s Chapel on West Center Street Ext, Lexington = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Guilford County Hiring Events in August

Public Safety Career Expo planned for this Wednesday (Aug 12) from 3 – 6pm

Learn about positions in Animal Services, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Services,

Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center, Juvenile Detention, and Security

Nursing Hiring Event: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2 to 6 p.m.

Juvenile Detention Hiring Event, Wednesday (Aug 26) from 3 – 6pm

Social Services Hiring Event, Wednesday (Aug 26) from 3 – 6pm

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in advance at GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Careers.

Visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/HiringEvents to find more information on upcoming hiring events.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at (336) 641-3324.

President Trump signed an executive order on Monday aimed at reshaping the federal government’s approach toward childhood vaccines, insisting that infants should receive fewer immunizations over a longer period despite little scientific evidence supporting such sweeping changes.www.healthday.com/health-news/child-health/executive-order-calls-for-fewer-routine-childhood-vaccines-doctors-push-back

Back-to-School Vaccine Clinics

For those required back-to-school immunizations for students K-12 are happening at local Health Departments in our area. Details at wbfj.fm

Interim Commissioner Chris Parker was sworn in during a special meeting by the Forsyth County Commissioners on Monday. Gloria Whisenhunt was elected as chair and Gray Wilson was elected vice-chair by their fellow commissioners. Source: Forsyth County Government

After making deep cuts in global health, food assistance, and other foreign aid based on allegations of fraud and abuse in US-A-I-D, the Trump administration has announced $2 billion in humanitarian-aid funding for faith-based groups including World Vision, Compassion International and the Accord Network.

*Samaritan’s Purse has been awarded a separate $300 million over two years for natural disaster and humanitarian responses.

“Our number one interest from the beginning was to get resources flowing back out to communities that need it. It was hard to see those resources stop.”

Margaret Schuler, the chief impact officer at World Vision

https://www.christianitytoday.com/2026/08/world-vision-usaid-cuts-christian-ngos-trump-hiv/?utm

A nursing home chef in Kansas has discovered the secret ingredient to happier residents (their own family recipes).

Craig Bowerson, the chef at The Cedars (a nursing home) in McPherson, Kansas, sharing that the majority of residents initially disliked the food prepared at the nursing home. So, Chef Craig began asking residents about their favorite foods, and how THEY used to prepare their favorites. Chef Craig rebuilt his menu around those treasured dishes. The result: Complaints about the food went away, smiles began to grow.

Chef Craig’s takeaway…

The residents aren’t merely clients, yet HE is a guest in their home.

It’s a touching reminder that food doesn’t just nourish us; it can restore memories, dignity and a sense of belonging.

What is a favorite food that makes your family smile??

www.today.com/food/people/kansas-nursing-home-chef-creates-menu-of-resident-family-recipes-rcna591030?fbclid