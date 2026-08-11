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The secret ingredient to happier residents

wbfj-verne
August 11, 2026

A nursing home chef in Kansas has discovered the secret ingredient to happier residents – their own family recipes.

Craig Bowerson, the chef at The Cedars (a nursing home in McPherson, Kansas), sharing that the majority of residents initially disliked the food prepared at the nursing home.  So, Chef Craig began asking residents about their favorite foods, and how THEY used to prepare their favorites.  Over the next week, residents at the Cedars shared recipes, or at least main ingredients to their favorite dishes.  Chef Craig rebuilt his menu around those treasured dishes.  The result: Complaints about the food went away, smiles began to grow.

 Chef Craig’s takeaway: The residents aren’t merely clients, yet HE is a guest in their home.  It’s a touching reminder that food doesn’t just nourish us; it can restore memories, dignity and a sense of belonging.

What is a favorite food that makes your family smile??

www.today.com/food/people/kansas-nursing-home-chef-creates-menu-of-resident-family-recipes-rcna591030?fbclid

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