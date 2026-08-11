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Reducing mosquito populations around your home

wbfj-verne
August 11, 2026

Mosquitos are pesky this time of year and they can carry some interesting viruses.

Ryan Harrison, Vector Control Specialist with Forsyth County Public Health, shares some helpful tips on reducing mosquito populations around your home.

 

Helpful Tips

Mosquito repellents with DEET and Picaridin work best.

Wear loose fitting clothing even long sleeves and long pants while outside this summer.

Eliminate standing water sources in your yard (property) to reduce local mosquito populations.

Plus, West Nile virus and mosquitos.

*The virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and does not spread from person to person.

Most people who are infected will have no symptoms.

Symptoms of West Nile include sudden onset of fever, a stiff neck, muscle tremors or loss of balance.

Once the virus has gotten into the nervous system, and it starts causing damage. Roughly one in 100 to 150 people will have a serious case.

Older adults and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe illness. .

 

Connect with Ryan by calling 336-703-3225

https://forsyth.cc/hhs/environmental_health.aspx

Forsyth County News: Forsyth County Newsletter

 

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 @ 8:30am

Listen to our conversation

 

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