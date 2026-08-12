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Wednesday Word

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August 12, 2026

“TRUE HOPE”

Greetings All!

If you listen to “Dennis in the Afternoon,” you’ve probably heard me say “I believe there’s someone listening today that needs to hear these words or this song.  (BTW, I’m certainly not that smart.  It’s a feeling I get that I believe comes directly from God).  Sometimes, I must admit, it’s for me too.  Last week was one of those times.

Without getting into the details, my family was/is trying to walk thru a very difficult situation and I was desperate for some “hope.”

Several months ago, we began to air a weekly feature on Wednesday afternoons called “This Week’s Word from a Friend.” Last week’s word began with this title and paragraph:

“HANG ON TO HOPE”

     Have you ever owned something very valuable and told yourself you better hang on to it? Make sure you hang on to hope.  Hope means a confident expectation based on certain fundamental beliefs and actions.  Our hope in Christ is based on the promises of God.

Yesterday, I did some research and found this:

How Biblical Hope Differs from Regular Hope

Regular hope means you want something to happen, but you are not sure it will. (Example: “I hope it does not rain.”)

 

Biblical hope means you have a safe and certain expectation. It is built on the proven truth and character of God.

 

Wow…what a contrast!  If I may take this a step further, it seems to me that “Regular hope” contributes to much of the anxiety we experience in our everyday lives.

 

So today,  I’m choosing to put my family’s current situation in God’s hands and trusting Him for the outcome.  And, for that matter, I’m praying that God will help me to look to Him, in all life’s challenges, for that “True Hope” that can only come from Him.

 

HBU?

 

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

 

BTW, “This Week’s Word from a Friend” airs Wednesday between 4-4:15pm on WBFJ, and the “Rewind” airs every Saturday afternoon between 4:30-4:45pm.

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The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

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