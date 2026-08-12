Recapping the recent Water outage in Forsyth County

Gale Ketteler and Josh Beck with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities share more on the logistics of the repair and the best way to get future updates.

FAQ / Next Steps regarding the recent Water Main Break and outage in Forsyth

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Water-Main-Break-Next-Steps-FAQs-Aug-3-1692

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Gale Ketteler is the Public Information Officer with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Josh Beck, an engineer, is the Deputy Director of Operations with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show with Wally and Verne (August 12, 2026)