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Home Recapping the recent Water outage in Forsyth County

Recapping the recent Water outage in Forsyth County

wbfj-verne
August 12, 2026

Gale Ketteler and Josh Beck with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities share more on the logistics of the repair and the best way to get future updates.

FAQ / Next Steps regarding the recent Water Main Break and outage in Forsyth

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Water-Main-Break-Next-Steps-FAQs-Aug-3-1692

Sign up for future updates (Notify Me) https://www.cityofws.org/list.aspx

 

 

Gale Ketteler is the Public Information Officer with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Josh Beck, an engineer, is the Deputy Director of Operations with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

 

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show with Wally and Verne (August 12, 2026)

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