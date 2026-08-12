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Home SUN@5: Forsyth Water Outage Recap and HVAC 101

SUN@5: Forsyth Water Outage Recap and HVAC 101

wbfj-verne
August 12, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 16, 2026)

Recapping the recent Water outage in Forsyth County with Gale Ketteler and Josh Beck with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Josh and Gale share more on the logistics of the repair and the best way to get future updates.
FAQ / Next Steps regarding the recent Water Main Break and outage in Forsyth
www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx…-FAQs-Aug-3-1692
Sign up for future updates (Notify Me) www.cityofws.org/list.aspx

Gale Ketteler is the Public Information Officer with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities
Josh Beck, an engineer, is the Deputy Director of Operations with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Plus…

Tips on keeping our AC units running properly this summer
Dustin Millirons with ‘All About Care HVAC’

Our HVAC units have been working overtime during this extreme summer heat.
Dustin shares some simple things we can do when it comes to routine maintenance.
And when to call a professional.

All About Care Heating & Air is a family-owned HVAC residential and commercial contractor serving the Piedmont Triad area.
Give them a call at 336-771-9000 or click www.allaboutcarehvac.com/

Listen to our podcast now…

Sunday @ 5 is a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne Hill

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 16, 2026)

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