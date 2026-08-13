Thursday News August 13, 2026

Hot…Hazy…Humid through next week?

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over 100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article

Back-to-School: First day for students in Stokes county

*Watch out for kids at the bus stop. Slowdown in designated school zones…

Today is Left-handers day

About 1 out of 4 Apollo astronauts were left-handed (or SouthPaws), which is much higher than the normal population average. Weird fact: The Latin word for ‘left’ is sinister.

A huge Samaritan’s Purse cargo plane took off from PTI this morning headed for Columbia. The plane is carrying more than 48 tons of essential relief supplies, including hygiene kits, solar lights, and shelter materials to assist those impacted by this week’s 7.4-magnitude earthquake. Continue to pray for victims and first responders.

Live updates: https://www.cnn.com/2026/08/11/world/live-news/

Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn Jr. is asking the Winston-Salem City Council to make the temporary youth curfew – permanent. The current ‘Youth Protection Ordinance, restricts anyone 17 and under from being in public spaces from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. without an adult is set to expire on October 12, 2026

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/winston-salem-police-chief-to-ask-to-make-youth-ordinance-permanent/

Davidson County taxpayers can expect their 2026 property tax statements to be mailed by the end of this week. Taxpayers are encouraged to carefully review the information included with their tax statement. The mailing will provide additional information regarding property appeals and available property tax relief programs, including programs that may benefit qualifying property owners. Questions, call: 336-242-2160 or 336-242-2180

www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/davidson-county-2026-property-tax-statements-to-be-mailed-this-week/article

Surry county residents who experienced storm damage from flooding back on August 2 need to fill out an online form ASAP.

Questions? Please contact the Surry County Disaster Hotline at (336)-401-8299.

https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/MkG9PMCVSh

Traffic Alert in Greensboro. South Benbow Road remains CLOSED between East Washington Street and Cunningham Street after a broken water main caused a massive sinkhole. Update: Crews will be on the scene through Friday. NC-DOT

Experts advise against wearing white in your passport photo. Also, take off your glasses and keep your facial expression neutral. * US passports are valid for 10 years.

TIPS: https://www.rd.com/article/passport-photo-dress-code/

August is Romance awareness month.

Young adults say the biggest thing standing between them and a date isn’t chemistry…it’s the cost. With the average date now costing over $200, Gen Z is increasingly embracing ‘solo-maxxing,’ a lifestyle focused on investing time, money, and energy into themselves rather than expensive relationships. CNN