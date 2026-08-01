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WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest

wdecker_wbfj
August 1, 2026

WBFJ Heavenly Cake Night

Friday October 9th @ Carolina Classic Fair

Coordinator: Steve Rogers
Bring to Yesterday Village Pavilion
Friday, October 9 between 5:45 pm and 6:45 pm
Judging will begin promptly at 7:00 pm

Cakes are always a treat at church potlucks, and popular with all ages. Bring your
favorite cake that your family and church friends are crazy about, and enter it at
the Carolina Classic Fair.

Judging Criteria
Flavor: 50 points, Crowd Appeal: 20 points, Appearance: 20 points, Preparation Ease: 20 points

Contest Specific Rules
Must be original recipe. May be any type of cake. Cup cakes – (12), Cake Pops –
(12) Sheet cake or layer cake. All cake must be iced. No cake shall have ready
mixes of any kind including the icing.
Same rules apply for WBFJ Heavenly Cake Night Youth division (ages 7-17.)
See General rules on page 171.Department S6 – Section 110 – WBFJ Heavenly Cake Night

Premiums: 1st: $500 2nd: $300 3rd: $150
1 WBFJ Heavenly Cake Night (Adults)

Premiums: 1st: $100  2nd: $50  3rd: $25
2 WBFJ Heavenly Cake Night (Youth 7-17)

 

ENTRY DEADLINE:  TUES SEPT 1, 2026

 

CLICK HERE TO ENTER: https://carolinaclassicfair.com/competitive-entries/

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