BTS: Screen Time Reset

Remember the days when we spent the bulk of our spare time – outdoors?

Today, we are all consumed by screens.

Paul Asay, director of ‘Plugged In’ by Focus on the Family, offers some practical tips for a screen time reset.

How do we effectively reset our habits with our ‘screens’ as a family?

How do we make those changes stick?

Paul shares with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the importance of healthy screen time boundaries for both kids and parents.

Listen to our conversation…

https://www.pluggedin.com/technology/embracing-the-summer-screen-time-reset/

Plugged In by Focus on the Family helps parents, grandparents, and youth leaders navigate popular culture by analyzing mainstream entertainment from a biblical, Christian worldview.

Plugged In offers movie reviews, breaks down TV and streaming programs, analyzes video games and offers music & book reviews.

www.pluggedin.com/