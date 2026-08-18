Tuesday News August 18, 2026

Today is…

Fajita day…Ice Cream PIE day…Mail Order Catalog day…‘Never Give Up’ day

Today is National ICEE Day with participating retailers offering customers a free small ICEE while supplies last. ICEE launched back in 1967. https://www.icee.com/nid/

Today is Volunteer Firefighters Recognition Day

82% of US fire departments are comprised entirely or mostly of volunteer firefighters.

https://www.nvfc.org/

College: First day of classes for students at UNC-G

Move-in day at Wake Forest University

August 24: Classes begin at Wake Forest

August 25: Salem College

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, August 18

Atrium Health Lexington Medical Center = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

First Baptist Church in Kernersville = 1:30pm – 7pm

Palmyra Methodist Church on Hwy 8 in Germanton = 2pm – 6:30pm

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Copeland Community Building in Dobson = 2pm – 6pm

Stokes-Rockingham Fire & Rescue in Pine Hall = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The 15th annual Winston-Salem Open begins this Saturday (August 22).

Additional Winston-Salem Open tournament tickets for August 22nd may be received with a donation of unused school supplies or canned goods.

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

This Saturday is Kids’ Day at the Winston-Salem Open

Kids (ages 6 – 12) can enjoy tennis-related activities at Allegacy Field (where the Deacs usually play football). No tennis experience necessary. Registration is required.

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tournament/kids-day

*Winston-Salem Open (August 22- 29) at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

A packed public hearing in Greensboro last night brought nearly 100 residents to the city council chambers to discuss a proposed 120-day moratorium on data center developments, with many calling for a longer pause to address concerns.

Day 2 of the public hearing will reconvene this evening (Aug 18), and those who signed up to speak on Monday will not need to re-register.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/greensboro-residents-raise-concerns-on-proposed-data-center-moratorium/73459016

The Carolina Classic Fair is offering discounted advance tickets, which is available online, through Thursday, October 1.

During the presale, all admission tickets will be $5 ($10 regular price/$13 at the gate), and unlimited ride weekday only wristbands will be $30 ($35 regular price).

All applicable Ticketmaster fees will be added to the presale prices when checking out online.

New: The Carolina Classic Fair is offering free daily gate admission from opening until 1pm (excluding Saturdays and Sundays).

https://carolinaclassicfair.com/2026/08/17/save-money-carolina-classic-fair-presale-begins-august-17/

If you missed the BIG announcement yesterday…

‘We Are Messengers’ and ‘Cade Thompson’ will be our WBFJ Grandstand artists at the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday night, October 7th). 5 non-perishable food items (per person) gets you into the Carolina Classic Fair that Wednesday and our Grandstand worship as well. Helping feed those in need (locally) through Crisis Control Ministries.

“Red White and Moo” is the theme for this Fall’s Carolina Classic Fair (OCT 2-11)

Health officials are worried about the spread of measles, which has been rising nationally. The State Health Department is reminding parents and guardians to keep ‘up to date’ with their children’s vaccination schedules. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article

Back-to-School reminder

Always keep an eye out for children who may unexpectedly cross the road, especially near bus stops, schools, and parks.

Denton: A 19-year-old (Eliezer Sanchez) drowned at Pebble Beach before safely making it back to the shore after jumping from a bridge into the water Sunday afternoon, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. BTW: The Davidson County Rescue Squad said it responded to 25 calls for service on Sunday, including Sanchez’s drowning.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/davidson/19-year-old-drowns-at-pebble-beach-in-davidson-county/

School officials are investigating after a student allegedly slapped a teacher at Mount Tabor High School, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/student-allegedly-slaps-teacher-mount-tabor-high-school/73458314

Two people pleaded guilty on Monday to charges in connection to the death of Greensboro Sergeant Dale Nix at a Sheetz back in 2023. https://myfox8.com/news/storylines/sgt-dale-nix/man-woman-plead-guilty-in-connection-to-death-of-sgt-dale-nix-in-greensboro/

Surry county residents who experienced storm damage from flooding back on August 2 need to fill out an online form ASAP.

Questions? Please contact the Surry County Disaster Hotline at (336)-401-8299.

https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/MkG9PMCVSh

Voting in North Carolina. Don’t wait to update your voter information or even register to vote in November. Contact your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Nursing Hiring Event happening this Wednesday (Aug 19) in Guilford County

(2 to 6pm) 1203 Maple Street in Greensboro.

Seeking to hire school nurses and clinical nurse specialists

Apply in advance by visiting the online career portal at GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Careers.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at (336) 641-3324.

Our verse today is from Joshua 4

Summary: God dried up the Jordan River so the Israelites could cross on dry ground. Joshua had a man from each of the 12 tribes of Israel to set up twelve stones from the riverbed as a permanent reminder (standing stones). Instead of throwing stones, let’s stand them up as a reminder of the personal victories in our own lives. A reminder of God’s goodness and faithfulness! Remember and Rejoice!

(God) did this so that all the peoples of the earth may know that the hand of the LORD is mighty, and so that you may always fear the LORD your God.”

-Joshua 4:21-24 Berean Standard Bible