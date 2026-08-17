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Home WBFJ 2026 FAIR CONCERT

WBFJ 2026 FAIR CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
August 17, 2026

WE ARE MESSENGERS w/ CADE THOMPSON

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 7th

7:30PM  (Gates open @ 6:30)

CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR GRANDSTAND

*Concert is free with admission to the fair.  On Wednesday, get into the fair for free with five non-perishable food items to be donated to Crisis Control Ministry.

 

CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR:  Featured Events – Carolina Classic Fair

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