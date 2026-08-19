Wednesday Word

Taste and see that the Lord is good.

A nursing home chef in Kansas discovered the secret ingredient to happier residents.

Their own family recipes?

Craig Bowerson, the chef at The Cedars nursing home in McPherson, Kansas, sharing that the majority of residents initially disliked the food he was preparing.

According to Today.com, Chef Craig began asking residents about their favorite foods growing up. Over the next week, residents at the Cedars shared recipes, or at least main ingredients of their favorite dishes.

Chef Craig rebuilt his menu around those treasured dishes.

The result – complaints about the food went away, smiles began to grow.

It’s a touching reminder that food doesn’t just nourish us; it can restore memories, dignity and a sense of belonging.

‘Desire God’s pure word as newborn babies desire milk. Then you will grow in your salvation.

Certainly you have tasted that the Lord is good!’ 1 Peter 2:2-3 GWT

What is a favorite food that makes your family smile??

-Verne

Source: www.today.com/food/people/kansas-nursing-home-chef-creates-menu-of-resident-family-recipes-rcna591030?fbclid