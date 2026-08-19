Wednesday News August 19, 2026

Today is Hot and Spicy food day…Potato Day…Soft Serve Ice Cream day

Today is also ‘Aviation Day’

Ponder this: From the Wright Brothers flight at Kitty Hawk to NASA’s space mission with a man on the moon took 66 years! Remarkable…

BTS: First day for students at Sheetz Memorial Christian School in Lexington.

Heat dome in the South.

Too hot for school? Students in Decatur, Georgia learning remotely on Tuesday.

www.11alive.com/article/news/local/beacon-hill-middle-school-to-hold-virtual-learning-day-due-to-intense-weather

Another ‘pause’ approved: Greensboro City Council voted 8-0 Tuesday, with one member recusing, to establish a 180-day moratorium on data centers that require more than 10 megawatts of electrical power. City Council initially considered a 120-day moratorium but extended the pause by two months after public feedback.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/greensboro-city-council-approves-data-center-moratorium/73468832

RECALL: Check your freezer! Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling select flavors of its Outshine Fruit Bars due to possible glass contamination.

The affected 2.5-ounce treat bars include five different flavors of fruit bars, including grape, watermelon, strawberry, black cherry, and tangerine were distributed to retailers nationwide. Details on the News Blog www.delish.com/food-news/a73464001/outshine-fruit-bars-recall/

Election 2026: Many Forsyth County residents are receiving ‘voter registration mailers’ from The Voter Participation Center (VPC)/Center for Voter Information (CVI).

“The VPC and CVI are NOT affiliated with the Board of Elections in any way”.

Connect with Forsyth County BOE by calling (336) 703-2800 or click www.fcvotes.com

To confirm your actual voter registration information, please contact your specific county Board of Elections!

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday…

Elkin First Baptist Church = 1pm – 5pm

Lutheran Church of Our Father, Groometown Road (Greensboro) = 2pm – 6pm

Yadkin Family YMCA in Yadkinville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Mountain View Baptist Church in Low Gap = 3pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Crisis Control Ministry will close at noon today (Aug 19) for staff development.

For more information about normal hours of operation, please visit crisiscontrol.org.

The 15th annual Winston-Salem Open begins this Saturday (August 22).

FREE admission to Saturday’s qualifying rounds with a donation of unused school supplies or canned foods! https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

This Saturday is Kids’ Day at the Winston-Salem Open

Kids (ages 6 – 12) can enjoy tennis-related activities at Allegacy Field (where the Deacs usually play football). No tennis experience necessary. Registration is required.

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tournament/kids-day

*Winston-Salem Open (August 22- 29) at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Nursing Hiring Event happening in Guilford County TODAY from 2 to 6pm.

Seeking to hire school nurses and clinical nurse specialists

Apply in advance by visiting the online career portal at GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Careers.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at (336) 641-3324.

A missing Randolph County teen has been found safe in Indiana after leaving with an adult family member without parental consent, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Health officials are worried about the spread of measles, which has been rising nationally. The State Health Department is reminding parents and guardians to keep ‘up to date’ with their children’s vaccination schedules. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article

Vaccine clinics for required back-to-school immunizations for students K-12 are happening at local Health Departments in our area. Details at wbfj.fm

Tuesday was Volunteer Firefighters Recognition Day

82% of US fire departments are comprised entirely or mostly of volunteer firefighters.

https://www.nvfc.org/

Surry county residents who experienced storm damage from flooding back on August 2 need to fill out an online form ASAP.

Questions? Please contact the Surry County Disaster Hotline at (336)-401-8299.

https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/MkG9PMCVSh

Voting in North Carolina. Don’t wait to update your voter information or even register to vote in November. Contact your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Many fans remember Columbia House, the company that offered new subscribers 10 CDs for just a penny when they signed up.

Columbia House has quietly announced it is shutting down this September 15th.

Columbia House was originally launched in 1955 by Columbia Records. Designed as a way to reach music lovers in rural or suburban areas that often didn’t have record stores. Customers could order records by mail and have them delivered directly to their home. Membership often came with promotional discounts, as long as the subscriber promised to purchase a minimum number of full-priced records within the first year.

Columbia House rode the wave from vinyl to cassettes to CDs. However, after successfully surviving many new changes in the music industry, Columbia House proved unable to handle the digital revolution.

A failed merger with CDNow in 1999 foreshadowed future struggles.

After a series of ownership changes, Columbia House filed for bankruptcy in 2015. The company stopped selling music entirely, instead focusing on DVD and Blu-rays.

https://ultimateclassicrock.com/columbia-house-shutting-down/