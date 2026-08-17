Monday News August 17, 2026

Hot…Hazy…Humid

BTS for students (today): Triad Baptist Christian Academy and Mt Airy City

Watch out for kids at the bus stop. Slowdown in designated school zones…

College: First day of classes

TODAY: Winston-Salem State, High Point University and App State students

Tuesday (Aug 18) UNC-G

August 24: Classes begin at Wake Forest

August 25: Salem College

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, August 17

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road (WS) = 2pm – 7pm

Kernersville Wesleyan Church = 2pm – 6:30pm

Elkin Valley Baptist Church = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Big announcement this morning!!

‘We Are Messengers’ and ‘Cade Thompson’ will be our WBFJ Grandstand artists at the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday night, October 7th).

5 non-perishable food items (per person) gets you into the Carolina Classic Fair that Wednesday and our Grandstand worship as well!!

Helping feed those in need (locally) through Crisis Control Ministries.

“Red White and Moo” is the theme for this Fall’s Carolina Classic Fair (OCT 2-11)

Hiring Events in Guilford County

Nursing Hiring Event happening this Wednesday (Aug 19) from 2 to 6pm.

Seeking to hire school nurses and clinical nurse specialists

Location: 1203 Maple Street in Greensboro

Apply in advance by visiting the online career portal at GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Careers.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at (336) 641-3324.

NCDMV is moving to an all-electronic registration system effective October 1st.

That means if you register your vehicle for the first time or renew the registration on or after October 1, you’ll no longer receive a physical license plate sticker or printed registration card. http://www.ncdot.gov/…/digital-vehicle-registration.aspx

At the Box Office: ‘Spider-man: Brand New Day’ still dominating. ‘The Odyssey’ #2.

First weekend for ‘Elijah Peel’ (Top 20 #19) *Elijah Peel follows a stadium-filling rock star whose life of fame and addiction comes to a sudden halt after a heart attack nearly costs him everything. “Young Washington” now streaming https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family

Today is Thrift Shop day…Number (#2) Pensil day…and Non-Profit Day (WBFJ).

Our WBFJ verse for today is from Proverbs 14:29…

“People with understanding control their anger;

a hot temper shows great foolishness” (NLT)

The Good News Translation suggests that ‘If you stay calm, you are wise,

but if you have a hot temper, you only show how stupid you are’

Hayden Panettiere (Pen-a-TAIR) , former child actress later known for roles in “Nashville,” and “Heroes”, died at an apartment complex in Greenville, SC Sunday afternoon. She was just 36 years old.

In the years leading up to her death, Hayden had been candid about her mental health and struggles with substance abuse. She spoke openly about experiencing postpartum depression after welcoming her daughter (Kaya) back in 2014.

Hayden’s younger brother, actor (Jansen) passed away in 2023…at the age of 28.

*If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Putting a ‘pause’ on Data Centers?

Three Piedmont municipalities (Greensboro, Yadkin and Alamance) are holding public hearings today on possible moratoriums on data center development. The pause would give officials time to research potential impacts of these facilities. Several other municipalities have taken similar steps, including Surry, Davie and Watauga counties.

www.wfdd.org/politics-government/2026-08-14/greensboro-alamance-and-yadkin-to-consider-data-center-moratoriums

Family, fans and crew honoring Melvin ‘Puddin’ Swisher at Bowman Gray Stadium Saturday night. Swisher passed away last Thursday after a long battle with cancer. Swisher was 90. https://journalnow.com/sports/other/motorsports/

Surry county residents who experienced storm damage from flooding back on August 2 need to fill out an online form ASAP.

Questions? Please contact the Surry County Disaster Hotline at (336)-401-8299.

https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/MkG9PMCVSh

Vaccine clinics for required back-to-school immunizations for students K-12 are happening at local Health Departments in our area. Details at wbfj.fm

Voting in North Carolina

Don’t wait to update your voter information or even register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with any questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Appalachian State University’s solar racing team placed first in the American Solar Challenge multi-passenger vehicle class earlier in the month.

The team drove roughly 1,800 miles in a weeklong, cross-country race, starting in Minnesota and ending in Amarillo, Texas. Team Sunergy (from App State) scored a total of 92.7 out of 100 points across three categories (distance, optimization and practicality) proving to be the most energy-efficient car in the process.

https://www.wfdd.org/technology/2026-08-03/appalachian-states-team-sunergy-wins-american-solar-challenge?utm