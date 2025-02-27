Thursday News for February 27, 2025

Spring officially begins March 20th

Above normal temperatures through Saturday. Average HIGH for today is 56 degrees (78 is the record High for today).

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen remains HIGH today and Friday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Today is global ‘Collegiate Day of Prayer’

*“Power in Unity. Generations United”. Join in this global, multigenerational day of prayer for revival and awakening on college campuses locally, nationally and globally!

*Check out the Collegiate Day of Prayer LIVESTREAM from Texas A&M TONIGHT (Feb 27) from 8pm – 11pm (eastern time). https://watch.collegiatedayofprayer.org/

The Collegiate Day of Prayer broadcast on CBN. https://www.youtube.com/live/1zEXwoNN7lg

Praying for Winston-Salem’s ‘Bicycle Lady’

UPDATE: Miss Ester Deaver is ‘alert’ but remains in the hospital.

Miss Ester was listed in ‘critical condition’ after being assaulted in a parking deck at Baptist Hospital early Sunday morning (FEB 23), according to the Winston-Salem Police.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/esther-deaver-winston-salem-attacked-wake-forest-baptist/83-ace30474-0361-48b0-8744-1127d8a4638f

Workshop. Learn more about the native ‘persimmon tree this afternoon (Feb 27) at the Southside Library (Auditorium) on Buchanan Street in Winston-Salem (5:30pm).

*Get a FREE persimmon sapling (limit one per household, while supplies last).

Email kwsb@cityofws.org with any questions. https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem

Hosted by Keep Winston Salem Beautiful and the City of Winston-Salem

Bob’s Discount Furniture is opening a retail store in the former Bed Bath & Beyond location off Hanes Mall Boulevard (between Target and Kohl’s) in Winston-Salem, later this Summer. Job listings can be found at https://careers.mybobs.com.

Women’s Self-Defense Class – hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department.

This Saturday morning (Mar 01) at 10am at Fuel Fitness Gym on Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem. This free seminar, led by trained instructors and designed to teach essential self-defense techniques. Details at https://www.facebook.com/GOFCSONC

No Mow March? Seriously, the city of Winston-Salem is urging residents to participate in ‘No Mow March’, to help support our pollinators.

*Residents will NOT be cited for the height of their lawns during the month of March.

City of Winston-Salem / sustainability https://www.cityofws.org/870/Sustainability

Natural Landscape Areas info: https://www.cityofws.org/3281/Natural-Landscaping

Check out our interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCG_5gdtC-w

Eddie H. posted on social media…

“If God is making you wait. Do what waiters do…Serve”

Show hospitality to one another.

‘Each of you has been blessed with one of God’s many wonderful gifts to be used in the service of others. So, use your gift well.’ 1 Peter 4:9-10 CEV